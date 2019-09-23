Zoho Creator Development

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

When you run a business, you need to handle a lot of things and obligations simultaneously. Status updates, stakeholders, and many other ongoing tasks that are taking up all your mental space, it is very easy to lose sight of what is important. With Zoho, you can take control and unify your processes, people and data.

As a developer, you probably know that building an app involves many moving parts. With Zoho Creator, you can get a clear way of representing and planning your idea. Zoho will make it easier for you to focus on your business.

What is Zoho?

Zoho is a web-based online office suite that contains spreadsheets, databases, word processing, note-taking, wikis, web conferencing, presentations, CRM or customer relationship management, and many other applications that are developed by the Zoho Corporation. All Zoho applications are distributed as SaaS or software as a service.

What is Zoho Creator?

Zoho Creator is cloud software that you can use to create a custom application on your own without having any prior IT expertise or coding experience. Zoho Creator’s drag-and-drop interface will enable you to customize business applications in any way you want in just a few days. You can automate business processes or workflows, collect data, collaborate with your application users and analyze the data in reports.

Zoho Creator will help you concentrate on automating all your business processes while taking over all tasks about hosting, scalability and maintenance.

If you want to save business resources and time and remove that time-consuming learning curve of Zoho development, you should check out kyledavidgroup.

Advantages of using Zoho Creator

· Zero Infrastructure

When you use Zoho Creator you do not have to worry about anything technical because you can create your databases and instantly put them into production. Zoho takes care of all the security, upgrades, backups and uptime which ultimately helps you stay focused on what you are good at.

· Low Cost

Creator is a pay-as-you-go service. There is no need for long term contracts. You just need to pay monthly or if you want, yearly. Creator pricing starts at about 10 dollars a month. With this option, you will be able to create an infinite number of database applications and can share it with up to 5 users. If you are still not sure about this service, you can also check out the free version.

· Access it from anywhere

The service’s databases can be accessed from anywhere you want on your mobile phone. All you need to access is an Internet connection and a web browser. Your clients and team members can access this data in real-time anytime. There are no conflicting modifications or enforcing data integrity. The interface has also been optimized to work well with your iPhone or your Android phone.

· Time to market

The service provides you with an easy-to-use platform to build databases even on your phone which will significantly reduce the total development time. With the Creator, you will be able to achieve your expected time to market by using the intuitive interface which is used to build tables and forms without any complicated coding. You can create your database by importing from your MS Access database or your spreadsheet.