10 Apps You Must Have When on a Business Trip

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you traveling for a business meeting or convention? You need to know about the apps that will help you increase efficiency in the new city.

When you are traveling on a business trip, there are many things that you need to do. One of these is ensuring that you have booked a hotel where you will be spending the nights for the next few days. If you are a business owner and you are limited on finances, you should track your expenses to avoid overspending.

There are numerous other things that you can do when traveling. To make this possible, you need to have the right applications to help you perform various functions. Some of them may save your life and make you more productive than you would have thought.

Concur

Concur helps in tracking your expenditure. The app performs many activities, such as letting you approve expenses before they occur, helping you to create budgets and invoicing. The app can do many other things that are listed on its website. You can do all this while on a trip by downloading the application on your mobile phone. The benefit of Concur is that it allows you to do a test before deciding whether you want to have it.

Translate Platinum

Translate Platinum is an android app that helps in translating words from one language to the other. Some business trips involve going to a new country where they speak a new language. When traveling to such a place, it means that you would need a translation service to help you communicate with other people. Translate.com makes it easy for you. By downloading the app to your phone, you can be able to translate on the go. The application records the words of the other individual and gives you the meaning instantly. Therefore, you may engage in a meeting with people and understand what they are saying without hiring a translator.

Skyscanner

Skyscanner helps you in tracking the prices of flights, hotels, and cars. The application tracks the costs of flights that interest you. It informs you when the price changes so that you can make decisions with these adjustments in mind. When a trip arises urgently, you can use Skyscanner to make your bookings instantly.

DocuSign

If you are traveling for business purposes, it means that you will probably sign at least one document. It may be a signature to show that you are in attendance of the event or one to indicate that you have closed a deal. With DocuSign, you can sign any document online without security fears. It is a protected app that enables you to create an electronic signature that you may use when necessary.

Google Drive

Google Drive enables you to save files on the cloud. You can practice this app for personal and business purposes. When on a trip, you can use the app for the following:

Save files

You can store data on the cloud instead of saving them on your mobile phone or computer.

Sharing files

You can use Google Drive to share files or pictures with other people. All you have to do is to locate the file on the cloud and then share it with other employees.

Synchronizing files

As a business person, you may be required to update various records that are located in different locations on the cloud. For example, you may have a spreadsheet on Google Sheets and a photo on Google Photos. You can update these two files using Google Drive without having to go to Google sheets or pictures.

Handshake

With Handshake, you can start and finish a sales order while on a flight. The app brings together all individuals in the supply chain. On it, you can meet customers, distributors, and manufacturers. You can communicate with these businesses, and when you make a deal through the app, you may then pass this information to the people in the office so that they can start working on it.

TripIt

TripIt makes traveling more comfortable because it enables you to keep all the necessary details together. For example, you can save the hotel reservation number, flight details, and confirmation emails on the app. By doing this, you will make your travel organized. You will not get surprises that would have otherwise occurred with a lack of organization.

CircleBack

You need to keep your contacts together when traveling. Doing so may be a challenge, especially if you have to acquire a new mobile phone that will be operational in the new country. CircleBack enables you to save essential contacts so that you may not miss out on important calls. The application updates the details and then notifies you so that you may be informed. Therefore, it also serves as a reminder.

Yelp

Anyone who is traveling will need Yelp, whether for business or personal use. The app brings a list of hotels, shopping centers, and other types of companies. It shows reviews of customers who have used the services of these organizations in the past. Therefore, it helps in booking hotels, flights, and other things you may need. You need to search the name of the business on the app and then read through the reviews that arise. Based on the comments from previous customers, you can decide whether to continue with the company or select another one with better reviews.

Asana

The fact that you are on a trip does not mean that you leave team members to work on projects alone. If you are the leader, you need to continue playing your role, even if you will do it less than usual. With Asana, you can keep in touch with team members. The app lets you create new projects and share with team members. You can also view the progress of existing ones to see if they are up to date. You may also perform your management duties of assigning team members various tasks if you are the team member. Basically, with the app, you may not miss out on anything going on with projects at work.

These apps are useful, and you should consider adopting some of them whenever you are traveling for business purposes. They will make your trip organized, and you will not be frustrated that you forgot essential details such as flight number or assigning a group member an urgent task.