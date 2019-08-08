10 Best Handmade Leather Gift Ideas

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you looking for the best handmade leather gifts on the market? Do you want to treat someone special with an amazing present? If you answered yes to both questions, you’ve come to the right place.

We love anything and everything that used to be a cow's backside. So, that's why we've created a list of the top ten handmade leather gift ideas on the market.

Enjoy!

1. Wallet or Purse

Everyone needs a place to safeguard their money and bank cards. Still, it shouldn’t be any old knock-off from a cheap department store. A wallet or a purse is the perfect gift because it keeps on giving. Not only will it look amazing, but it lasts the test of time as it’s strong and durable. That means, over time, it will pay back its original cost ten-fold.

2. Travel Bag

A leather travel bag is perfect because it doesn’t absorb water. When it rains, the water rolls off it and onto the ground, leaving your valuables bone dry. Also, they are available in several different colors, so you can stand out from the rest of the crowd by opting for a deep red over a light tan. “Traveler” products are spacious too so that you can pack for a short business trip or a longer vacation.

3. Journal

Do you need to write things down? Don’t rely on your cell phone. Instead, take out a journal with an old-world feel. It’s light and easy to carry, and it never runs out of battery. No one ever gets tired of the smell of leather and paper as they create a to-do list, a new project idea, or jot down whatever springs to mind.

4. Passport Cover

Your passport is the most important document you have, so it needs protection. A leather passport cover is an excellent option as you will know where it is at all times. Engrave the front to ensure it never goes missing again and to avoid an awkward conversation at the airport!

5. Laptop Case

Anyone who is on-the-go needs a quality laptop case. Not only is durable and stylish; it’s productive. Handmade laptop cases come with a hand-stitched front pocket for you to store your documents or an extra device if necessary. Whatever you need to be productive, you can fit it in a laptop case.

6. Dog Collar

Man’s best friend needs constant care and attention, which is where a dog collar comes in handy. Attach it to a lead and they are safe and ready to exercise. A leather dog collar for your pooch is the best option because it’s built for life. Regardless of wear and tear, it will last longer than any other material, and you can add an engraving in case your pet gets lost.

7. Key Fob

Do you always lose your keys? With a key fob, you never have to worry about leaving the house or being late again. Attach them to your keys and then buckle them to your belt for extra peace of mind. Leather is great because it stands out if you do lose them or can’t remember where you put them.

8. Watch

Nothing says elegance quite like a leather watch. Metal is cold and unwelcoming, while leather is warm and illustrious. Plus, they don’t need as many repairs as doesn’t scratch as easily or lose links. Once it fits, it will stay snuggly on your wrist for decades, making you look like the ultimate lady or gentleman.

9. Cosmetic Bag

Sometimes, you need to touch-up your makeup throughout the day. A cosmetic bag stores everything from foundation to lipstick in one place for your convenience. And it’s easy to clean. When the marks inevitably appear, all you need is a wet cloth to wipe them away. Then, voila – your makeup bag is as good as new! Leather is also an excellent material for travel wash bags for the same reasons.

10. Traveler Mug or Flask

There’s nothing worse than cold coffee in the morning. With a cover, there is no need for your daily cup of Joe to cool down. Simply wrap it around your mug, flask or mason jar for extra heat insulation. Leather is thick and stops the warmth from leaving the coffee, so it will stay hotter, longer.

There you have it – 10 handmade gift ideas on the market right now! Handmade leather goods are built to last a lifetime. For the best quality products, always look for U.S. full-grain hide that has been tanned using the intensive vegetable tanning technique.