10 Creative Phrases To Let Others Know You’re Struggling

Today is one of those days where, even with coffee, I’m unproductive and basically just useless in life. I don’t know if it’s because I stayed up late watching TV or what, but when I told my coworkers (after blankly staring at my computer screen for 30 minutes) that I was “driving the struggle bus,” they stopped paying attention to the fact that I’m a waste of space and praised the creative delivery of my confession. For the rest of you who have a case of the Mondays, or just can’t seem to make it through the day, here are 10 better ways to let others know the struggle is real.

1. Driving The Struggle Bus: “Sorry I can’t be more of a help. I’m driving the struggle bus this morning.”

2. Headed Down To Struggle Town: “Those drinks last night have me headed down to struggle town.”

3. Can’t Burst My Struggle Bubble: “I need to do my report, but ‘Grease’ is on TV and I just can’t burst my struggle bubble.”

4. Sipping The Struggle Syrup: “By the looks of what I’ve accomplished today, I’m sure you can tell I’ve been sipping that struggle syrup.”

5. Hold The Key To Struggle City: “While you go kill your presentation, I’ll be here, holding the key to Struggle City.”

6. Slam Dunking The Struggle Ball: “I need more coffee ASAP so I can stop slam dunking the struggle ball.”

7. Wearing My Struggle Suit: “I may look good this morning, but I’m wearing my struggle suit.”

8. Juggling The Struggle Balls: “I’m juggling the struggle balls and dropping every one of them.”

9. Baking A Struggle Cake: “I can’t get anything done today because I’m too busy baking a struggle cake.”

10. Hitting The Struggle Bong: “Someone get me Cheetos. I’ve been hitting the struggle bong all day.”

