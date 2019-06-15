Tips on winning your ex-boyfriend back

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It is not a secret that most men and women whose goal is to get back together with their ex after a breakup end up following the wrong advice or they simply end up making stuff up as they go along. If you are wondering how to win your ex back, there are some things that you should not do:

Do not call or text your ex constantly, it could be as little as once every 4 or 5 days or even once a week. Do not like and comment on his social media posts. Do not run into him at places that you know he goes to often. Do not get his friend involved and do not ask them about whom he is seeing or what he is doing.

Of course, you do not have to learn how to get your ex back the wrong way and even if you do, it does not have to be so dramatic. Sometimes, sending him a message two weeks after a breakup to ask if your favorite sweater is at his plays can work in your favor. This is mostly because of the fact that silence is gold.

Why silence work in a loud world?

When a relationship ends and if you do not want it to end, not talking to someone whom you love can be quite sad and painful. It can be so painful that crying, staying in bed, and being unable to eat are common symptoms after a breakup. This is why calling you ex-boyfriend and asking for another chance might seem like a good idea. However, it is not. It actually comes down to basic psychology. There are a few expression like “you never know what you have got until it is gone” or “you always want what you cannot have”. Think about it, perhaps you once broke up with someone, and when you found out that he is seeing someone new, you will find yourself wanting him back. Hence, in order for you to stay away from these kinds of problems, silence is the key.

The Law of Averages

The whole point is that by stepping back and making yourself less available to people can actually work well for you. When you do not text or call him, he will definitely miss the good parts of you and that will begin to be his focus, instead of the bad things. This works because of the “Law of Averages”. Hopefully, he remembers the good things more than the bad ones, and over time, the good ones will triumph over the bad memories.

According to the experts from www.relacionamento-saidavel.com, giving him space, not texting, and calling him can convey a message that you are not waiting for him and that you will be moving on with your life. This message is what will compel him to take action. If he is threatened by the possibility of losing you forever, he might consider getting back together. And this part is the most important one, you will give him space to consider all the things and come to his own conclusion that he actually wants to get back in touch with you.

Conclusion

Keep in mind that this article does not say that you should never talk to your ex-boyfriend again since it will be hard to get back together if you do not, but you will need to stay away from him in the first few weeks after a breakup. Be patient and if he sends you a message or calls you, you can definitely know that your plan is working.