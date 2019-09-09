828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Visiting Boston in the fall should be on everyone’s bucket list, with the city boasting a plethora of things to do during the season. Boston is famed for its culture, boasting a rich history that can still be enjoyed across a wide range of museums and theatre venues.

With stunning foliage providing an eye-catching backdrop to Boston during the fall, it is difficult to think of a better place to visit at this time of year.

Read on as we look at 10 exciting things to do in and around Boston during fall.

Special Exhibits at the Museum of Fine Arts

The Museum of Fine Arts in Boston contains one of the finest collections of art, sculptures and paintings in North America. They regularly stage special exhibitions during the fall which appeal to art lovers of all ages.

New England Patriots

Head out of Boston to nearby Foxborough to watch the New England Patriots strut their stuff in the National Football League. If you need an affordable rental car in Boston to drive to the Gillette Stadium, check Cheapcarrental.net for great deals.

Oktoberfest with street bands

With beer gardens, entertainment galore, food & craft vendors and roving bands, the Oktoberfest and Honk Parade in Harvard Square is a fantastic way to spend a day in Boston during fall.

Boston concerts

The city regularly hosts top class music events, with Lewis Capaldi, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Ray LaMontagne amongst a diverse range of acts appearing there.

Spooktacular Pumpkins on the Pond

Celebrate Halloween as the Boston Common Frog Pond is filled with glowing pumpkin luminaries. The event features refreshments, music and plenty of child-friendly activities.

Bams Fest

The Boston Art & Music Soul (BAMS) Festival attracts thousands of people to celebrate the best in hip-hop, soul music and more at the historic Franklin Park. Check the events calendar from Bostonhotels.org for other cool events in the city.

Boston Bruins

One of the ‘Original Six’ franchises in the National Hockey League, the Bruins remain one of the most exciting ice hockey teams to watch in the world.

Walking Tours

Take a guided tour of Boston to learn all about the city’s rich history. One of the best is the Beacon Hill Crime Tour which covers several notable sites linked to the Boston Strangler.

Celebrate Columbus Day

Celebrated every second weekend in October, the three-day event features the Columbus Day Parade which takes in the famous Atlantic Avenue, Hanover Street, and Cross Street.

Fenway Park

Affectionately known as ‘America’s Most Beloved Ballpark’, Fenway Park is a must-see venue if you’re planning on visiting Boston in the fall.