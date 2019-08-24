10 Exciting Things to Do in Punta Cana

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Looking for the perfect getaway? The Dominican Republic offers everything you possibly can desire from your vacation this summer. More specifically, you should set your sights on Punta Cana. Punta Cana is located in the province of San Juan in the east part of the country approximately 150 km east of the capital of Santo Domingo. Punta Cana is a barren gem in the province and offers a true hiatus from busy everyday life due to its remote location. The weather is pleasant for most of the year and depending upon what type of vacation you are looking after; it is easy to find something for everyone. Start the vacation of right by checking in to the Luxury Bahia Principe Esmeralda-. The resort is the perfect tranquil base with tropical flora and charming colonial design. Luxury Bahia Principe Esmeralda it’s just at the edge of Beach Bávaro and the zone combines perfectly relax and leisure. It’s famous because it’s just in the middle of the Caribean’s Diamond and its natural beauty offers to the guests a unique exploration of four different ecosystems: mangroves, marine meadows, coral reefs, and absolutely stunning beaches. What to do in Punta Cana then? Well, this luxury resort is really the ideal place to spend any downtime you have while visiting the city, regardless of if you are traveling alone or with your family and friends. If you want a little more pulse, below is a list of 10 exciting things to do when in Punta Cana.

10 Exciting Things You Shouldn’t Miss

1. Chocolate Adventures – no trip to the Dominican Republic is complete without a visit to one of the many eco plantations around, chose from vanilla or cacao fields and the visit with a tour of one of the chocolate factories, just don’t forget to bring a treat home with you.

2. Explore the wild with a Buggy – the terrain in the Dominican Republic is perfect for exploring it from the inside of a buggy. Go off-road or stay on the beaten track and make sure to hold on!

3. Be brave and visit Stingray Bay – while on-board the catamaran you will have the opportunity to experience this incredible sight for yourself, if you want there is also the possibility of diving in.

4. Visit some pirates – this excursion will be an adventure of a lifetime and you should really take the time to experience everything this cool destination has to offer.

5. Giddy up – another fun way of exploring the surroundings is by finding your inner cowboy and go horseback riding.

6. Under the sea – no list would be complete without mentioning the fabulous coral reefs.

7. Go sky high – if you are a true adrenaline junky you simply have to try zip lining in the Anamuya Forest.

8. Sports or spa– choose the option of the “healthy island” even though you are on vacation.

9. Explore, explore, explore– visit https://www.bahia-principe.com/en/resorts-in-dominican-republic/punta-cana/ and find the best day-tours around.

10. Dance the night away – Coco Bongo is an ultra-cool nightclub, in the shape of a transformed cave and it is the perfect spot to let your hair down.