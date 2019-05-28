10 Most Beautiful Black Lipstick Shades for a Bold Look

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Black lipstick is back in style, and not just for the goths. Makeup artists and enthusiasts from around the world are wearing black lipstick in order to make their look more dramatic and intense. If you have always wanted to have incredibly dark lips, but were too afraid to try, this year is an excellent time to do it. Read on to find out which shades we selected to introduce you to as the most beautiful black shades of lipstick that are perfect if you are up for a bold makeup look!

1. Matte Black Lipstick in Shade Midnight, Anastasia Beverly Hills

The Midnight shade made by Anastasia Beverly Hills has an incredible formula that is just as opaque and matte as a liquid lipstick, except it does not dry out the lips. This wonderfully elegant bullet lipstick is available for sale at Nordstrom.

2. Gloss Interdit Vinyl in Shade Noir RevelateurN16, Givenchy Beauty

This black lip gloss is recommended if you want to achieve a vampy look. The shine that this gloss provides is completed with iridescent shimmer and can intensify any lipstick when worn over it. You can find this beautiful shade online at Net-a-Porter.

3. Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Shade Tar Pit, Smashbox

This Smashbox lipstick is exceptionally precise, and its matte formula ensures that this product will be a perfect fit for anyone searching for the ultimate shade of darkness for their lips. The applicator of this liquid lipstick has a pointy brush which can be used for lip lining. Check out this lovely shade at Nordstrom.

4. No Transfer Double Effect Liquid Lipcolor in Shade LMS 01, Black Up

This liquid lipstick is full of glitter, while still being matte. This achieves a double effect look which appears to be matte from one angle, and extremely glittery from another. This makes the LMS 01 black shade look like a night sky. You can find this incredible lipstick at Sephora.

5. Black Lipstick in Shade Black Lace Rabbit, Lipstick Queen

The formula of the Black Lace Rabbit is a sheer one, so it can be great for applying over another lipstick, or just as a coat that darkens your natural lip color. This bullet lipstick with a creamy formula has a silvery shimmer that looks like a sky in the nighttime. This product is available at Net-a-Porter.

6. Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Shade Alien, NYX

The color range of Liquid Suede Cream Lipsticks from NYX is extensive, which is not the only good thing about them. These liquid lipsticks stay on for a really long time and are intensely pigmented. These long-lasting lipsticks with a matte finish can be purchased at Ulta Beauty.

7. Powermatte Lip Pigment in Paint It Black, NARS

You can be sure that this dark shade from NARS will not smudge. This is especially crucial for black shades because you do not want them all over your teeth. With matte coverage and a very opaque shade of black, this lipstick’s formula provides a light feel when applied on your lips and is available for purchase at Nordstrom.

8. Rouge Dior Liquid Lip Stain in Shade 908 Extreme Black, Dior

This Dior lip stain, unlike others, doesn’t make your lips feel heavy. With its very long-lasting formula, this product proves that Dior can make a shade of lipstick that is out of their ordinary color palette. This classic black matte lips stain can be bought at Nordstrom.

9. Girls Lipstick in shade Black Night, MAC

This bullet lipstick from MAC has a creamy formula and is a sheerer shade of black than other ones we mention in this article. It also has a slightly warmer tone of black than your typical black lipstick. It is unusual with its golden shimmer which adds a slight glow to the shade. This beautiful shade can be found at Nordstrom.

10. Vice Lipstick in Shade Perversion, Urban Decay

This Urban Decay bullet lipstick is one of the most pigmented lipsticks on the market. The texture of the lipstick is creamy, which makes it easy to apply. The shade Perversion is extraordinarily opaque, and when applied, it can last all day, and it does not dry out the lips. This beauty can be bought at Nordstrom.