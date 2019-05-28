Things You Can Do If You Have Type 2 Diabetes

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Type 2 diabetes is often called diabetes mellitus and it’s a result of lack of movement, emotional stress, lack of sleep, toxins, genetics, and eating the wrong foods.

Patients with type 2 diabetes will often time look for natural ways to reduce the disease, on top of their medications. These natural ways include knowledge of mixing the right herbs, supplements, and medicine, which will ultimately lead to a drop in blood sugar.

So without further ado, let’s get to know better the things that you can do if you have type 2 diabetes.

1. Exercise

Exercise is the most important tool in helping you reduce blood sugar. Diet also plays a vital role and you will need to pay attention to the number of carbs, fibers, fat, and salt you intake in order to manage the blood sugar.

But physical activity can be crucial in lowering the blood sugar in your system. Physical activity helps your cells use insulin better and it also helps your muscles use glucose.

2. Apple Cider Vinegar

There are numerous studies that showcase the health benefits of apple cider vinegar. Doctors recommend you take 2 tablespoons before bedtime to reduce the blood sugar when you wake up. If you combine apple cider vinegar with your normal meals, you can drastically decrease the glycemic load or carbohydrate-rich meals. Apple cider vinegar can be taken before bedtime, before or after meals, or it can be mixed with your meal to have the maximum effect.

3. Medication – Bydureon

It’s safe to mention that you must consult with your doctor first before taking any form of medication for treating type 2 diabetes.

Bydureon is a brand-name medication that is used to improve the blood sugar levels with type 2 diabetes patients. This medication comes in a liquid form and it is injected under the skin. Bydureon can be injected in two ways. The first is through a syringe, and the second is through a pen injector. What makes this medication work is the drug called extended-release exenatide. If you want to know more about the effects of Bydureon, click here.

4. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is known for having laxative effects, and it is predominantly used in a form of a gel. The leaves of aloe vera have been subjected to a lot of medical research and have been found to have mucilaginous materials inside. These mucilaginous materials have been found useful in treating patients with type 2 diabetes, and similar problems relating to high blood sugar.

5. Gymnema

Gymnema might not sound familiar to most of you since it is a traditional herbal medicine used in India for centuries. Gymnema has been found extremely helpful in treating glucose metabolism, insulin levels, and it can overall improve the blood sugar in your body similarly to what traditional pharmaceuticals.

6. Berberine

Berberine is another herbal medicine mostly found in botanical plants such as goldenseal, barberry, Oregon grape root, and Coptis. This wonderful herbal-based medicine can successfully treat the blood sugar levels in your body and it can drastically decrease hba1c levels. The strength of this herb is so powerful that It can interfere with your metabolism, and it is even found to interfere with some medications that are used for treating type 2 diabetes.