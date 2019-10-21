10 Reasons Why Northern Lights Should Be on Your Bucket List

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

1. Aurora borealis

A spectacle of nature ́s silent firework display. The dancing aurora is one of the unique wonders of the world.

2. The northern lights are often described as being: magical, spiritual, beautiful, moving, mystical, breathtaking, transfixing, unique & a must-see in your life

It is a rare opportunity in life to witness a natural phenomenon such as the northern lights. No display of the northern lights is ever the same, every night a different atomic collision reaction dances above us with slightly different colors, intensities, and shapes than the night before. Make sure you are a part of this magnificent opportunity

3. Iceland is the leading northern-light destination

Iceland is perfectly situated at the edge of the arctic circle. The northern lights are only visible in arctic regions. The Scientology behind the aurora requires low temperatures, minimal cloud cover, and low light pollution. Iceland offers all of these three allowing for travelers to see the lights in all of their glory.

4. Iceland’s breathtaking nature & landscapes make a sighting of the northern lights even more excessive & powerful

From glaciers to waterfalls, from geothermal hotspots to black sand beaches – Iceland has got the natural wonders box well and truly ticked. The magic of the witnessing the aurora behind the backdrop of a waterfall or dancing upon a glacial landform is something you do not get to every day.

5. Iceland offers very long viewing season of auroras

Fun fact, the aurora borealis is actually dancing in the skies all year round, however, daylight hours in the spring/summer time mean that the lights are not visible to the human eye. Good news though, the official northern lights season runs from late august – mid-April every year. That is plenty of time to find a weekend to tick this beauty off your bucket list, right?

6. The further north you go the better the show!

Reykjavik is the northernmost capital in the world. Sounds cool, right? In no other capital city in the world can you enjoy the beauty of the northern lights whilst enjoying the city comforts that reykjaviík boasts.

7. Light pollution isn’t a problem

You ́ll be spoilt for perfect northern viewing spots in Iceland. Within 15 minutes drive from the city, you ́ll be surrounded by unspoiled nature, zero light pollution, and the endless aurora ́s to marvel at. Light pollution is the single biggest obstacle in our human ability to see the northern lights, Iceland offers endless areas to view the aurora ́s with not a light in sight, apart from lady aurora of course!

8. Iceland is easier and cheaper to get to than any other northern destination

Iceland is the perfect stopover destination for those traveling between Europe and the US. It is cheaper to get to than any other northern destination in the world. Thousands travel every year through to Iceland from Europe and worldwide making it easy to witness the magic of the arctic circle.

9. Iceland offers northern lights with endless options of other adventures

Travelers coming to Iceland to tick the northern lights off their bucket list can also experience many other adventures. Some of the most famous areas are; the golden circle – home to Geysir, the spouting geothermal hotspot, Gullfoss (a.k.a, golden waterfall) and of course þingvellir, the national park which is situated in a rift valley caused by the separation of the Eurasian and North-American tectonic plates.

Another popular region is the south coast of Iceland, home to Seljalandsfoss, Skógarfoss, Reynisfjara black sand beach, Sólheimajökull and finally Jökulsárlón (glacier lagoon). Some of these famed sites you may have actually seen before on your tv screen as they have been filming locations to some pretty big names. Some familiar ones are, game of thrones, star wars saga, interstellar, tomb raider & batman begins – this is just naming a few.

10. Aurora tours head out of Reykjavik every night when conditions are right

It is important to have the guidance of an experienced local when heading out for a night of northern viewing. Luckily, Iceland has that well under control. With many local companies offering guided evening tours scheduled every day. Of course, as dependant on weather, temperature, precipitation and cloud cover, etc.

This means tours will only operate when the activity and conditions are favorable. With many of the local operators, the weather is respected and travelers offered the option to reschedule their ticket for as many times as they like until they see the lights. With this versatile and reasonable offer, most travelers leave with their bucket list ticked.