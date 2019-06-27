How to spend time on Iceland

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Since Iceland is a country that has so much to offer, and there are all sorts of adventures you can embark on while there, it is almost impossible to see and experience everything in only a few days. That is why we have listed some places you should incorporate into your trip if this is the first time you are visiting Iceland.

Since there are over twenty species of whales that live in Icelandic coastal waters, you can’t miss the opportunity to see them in their natural habitat. There are several locations such as Reykjavik and Akureyeri, but we recommend you to go to Husavik because it is considered to be the whale watching capital. Here you will see common species such as Minke and Humpback Whales, but if you are lucky you may even spot some rare animals such as Killer and Fin Whales. Besides them, you will also see different seabirds such as Arctic Tern, Guillemots and even Puffin. If you are interested in this tour, visit IcelandAdventureTours website to learn more.

As you know, Iceland is famous as a country with diverse landscapes, and if you want to see them, all you have to do is to plan a trip to the Snæfellsnes peninsula. The biggest tourist attraction here is the Snæfellsjökull, a glacier that sits over a volcano and that is surrounded by jagged lava fields and coastline. Due to its breath-taking beauty, this place was declared a National park back in 2001. If you want to see this place up close, rent a car a make a day trip out of it.

Another tourist attraction and one of the most visited places in all Iceland is the Blue Lagoon spa. It is located on the Reykjanes Peninsula and it is surrounded by natural beauty including landscapes and lava fields. The water here is unique because it is rich in minerals and contains numerous good bacteria, which is why it is believed to have healing power. You can also opt for any of a number of treatments here that will relax you and treat your skin with rare minerals and algae. Since it is very close to both Reykjavik and the airport, it is a perfect place to end your holiday.

Putting aside all stunning landscapes, glaciers, fjords, and volcanos, we believe that seeing the Northern Lights is something that has to be on everyone’s bucket list, and there is no better place than Iceland to experience this phenomenon. Aurora Borealis occurs only in the winter and on the earth’s highest points. However, there are certain conditions such as there should be no clouds and of course, lights. Still, sometimes even this doesn’t guarantee that you will see it. This is why you should go on a tour with an experienced guide and enhance the chances of seeing different colors dancing in the sky. In addition, a guide will tell you more interesting facts, and this will make this trip unforgettable.

Lastly, if you are not afraid of the cold you can go glacier hiking. These tours are available throughout the entire year, so whenever you go, you will have the opportunity to explore Iceland’s frozen attraction.

Also, don’t forget to investigate different parts of the country’s capital city of Reykjavik, and enjoy sightseeing and meeting friendly and welcoming people.