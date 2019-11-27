10 Surprising Health Benefits Of … Semen?

A study recently published by Dutch psychologists showed that when women are sexually aroused, their disgust tolerance increases — not just regarding sex, but across the board.

In the study, the aroused group of women were less disgusted when asked to touch a “bloody” bone (actually it was red ink) or put their hands in a bowl of allegedly used condoms (which were actually not used, but covered in lubricant). The study also contained two other groups of women who were not aroused.

This study makes lots of sense to me. In my clinical practice, I am always looking for ways to help women reduce their aversions to certain sexual acts or bodily fluids. As shown in the study, if they are able to become aroused, they need less assistance. Unfortunately, for the the women I treat, the flames of passion are all too often extinguished, but based on my knowledge of evolutionary sexology, I’ve come up with a useful clinical intervention — and I see it working every day!

It’s based on the theory that seminal plasma (the fluid that provides nutrients and protection for sperm, consisting of a complex range of organic and inorganic constituents) may have many health benefits.

Yes, you read that correctly — semen is actually healthy for you!

The alleged health benefits of seminal plasma are believed to be activated when a man deposits semen into a woman’s vagina.

Newer research suggests that the same benefits may also be available if the seminal plasma is swallowed, and some theories even suggest that semen deposited anally will offer the same benefits. The very existence of “butt plugs” suggest that some men may want to keep the seminal plasma inside.

1. Semen is a natural anti-depressant.

Studies have shown that semen elevates your mood and even reduces suicidal thoughts … Yes, really!

2. Semen reduces anxiety

It boasts anti-anxiety hormones like oxytocin, serotonin, and progesterone.

3. It improves the quality of your sleep

Semen contains melatonin, a sleep-inducing agent.

4. It increases energy

It’s been shown to improve cardio health.

5. It prevents preeclampsia

This is a condition which causes dangerously high blood pressure during pregnancy.

6. It can improve memory

7. Improves mental alertness

Findings of additional studies “suggest that semen-exposed women perform better on concentration and cognitive tasks.”

8. It prevents morning sickness

But only if it is the same semen that caused your pregnancy.

9. It slows down the aging process of your skin and muscles

It contains a healthy portion of zinc, which is an antioxidant.

10. It reduces pain

Impressed? You should be! Nature knows what she’s doing!

Some of the helpful chemicals in seminal plasma include testosterone, estrogen, prolactin, opioid peptides, oxytocin, serotonin, melatonin, and norepinephrine. Just think, you can get a dose of all that without having to go to the vitamin store!

When I tell women with arousal disorders they can reap all of the above-mentioned health benefits, it often enables them to be more receptive to sex.

Suddenly, they’re willingness to “swallow” increases if they think it might help them sleep better or reduce their pain. Suddenly, they can tolerate intercourse if they believe it may help with depression.

Of course, much of the research in this area is preliminary and needs to be replicated. But, I do believe more and more empirical research will support these initial findings.

