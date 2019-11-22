Recently, there was a woman who claimed that she made sperm smoothies for her health, once again bringing up the age old question: is swallowing semen good for you? Let’s discuss.

Tracy Kiss, the 29-year-old single mother who also talked to VICE about how much she loves sperm facials, says that since she’s not in a relationship, her friend “brings [the semen] round in a container, like a little takeaway tub, and I put it on my face. There’s nothing seedy about it.”

She says she and her NBD semen supplier friend have “never kissed, there’s no chemistry between us” and that she sees it as “just having a friend who you can trust and feel confident enough to say: “will you provide me with something I can’t purchase anywhere else?” Fair enough.

In terms of eating it, Sex Info Online, says semen contains “amino acids and protein, sugars such as fructose, and glucose, minerals such as zinc and calcium, vitamin C, and a few other nutrients,” so sure, there’s definitely something to be said for getting those nutrients that way if that’s what you’re down for.

Kiss recently posted on Instagram about using the secret ingredient in her smoothies for a protein boost and the internet was like, “Huh? But also good for you? I guess?”

But if really contains those nutrients, which Huffington Post also says that it does, what’s the harm?

Female squids, carrion flies, certain types of leeches, picture wing flies, and other creatures also consume sperm like it’s food, but the other side of that coin is that we are not those creatures. So it’s also fair to be like, “No thanks, I’m good.” Still, even Heather Locklear, (Melrose Place I think? No idea, never saw it, sorry if that’s weird), claimed semen had anti-aging benefits.

I guess what we’re left with here is that there are benefits to drinking sperm, so if you want to pull out that little container of your friends or boyfriends sperm and pop it into your kale smoothie, that’s not the weirdest thing in the world to do. And if you want to also spread it on your face, some very hot women are telling you they do that too and it works for them. Still, it’s important to note that just because there are benefits to having sperm on your face doesn’t mean you should feel like you have to get those benefits by having someone splooge on your face if you don’t really want them to.

So if you really want to consume it or apply it, but still don’t want someone coming on your face or elsewhere, be like Kiss and ask for it in a container via a friend. Win-win.

Original by: Lane Moore