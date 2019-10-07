10 Ways To Feel Less Like A Grown-Up

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Growing up is overrated.

You can delay it as much as you’d like, but eventually, you don’t have any choice but to give in. I never wanted to grow out of Limited Too clothing. Never. But one day, their size 16 dress fit me like a crop top and when I tried to browse the store, little girls smelling like strawberry Tootsie Rolls walked up to me and asked me to grab a shirt for them off the rack because they were still doll-sized and I was a giant.

Here are 10 things that never ever make me feel like a grownup.

Read More On Huffington Post Women…

Original by: