10 XXX Sites Women Actually Enjoy (With Or Without Their BFs)

If you’re looking for something to spice up your sex life, adding some dirty flicks into the mix just might do the trick.

The only hurdle? Your lady probably (definitely) doesn’t want to watch women with fake triple D’s get splooged on. Time to upgrade your porn collection.

Don’t get it twisted: We’re not saying that you have to part with your precious porn stash for good. It’s just that the stuff that gets you off likely isn’t going to do it for your significant other. Studies have shown that while guys are perfectly happy with the typical “hit it and quit it” hardcore porn scenarios, women like porn that has a bit more context behind it. They want to see some romance involved, and have the mood set before the action starts.

So, where do you find porn like that?

We asked 10 ladies for their take on the porn sites that they love to get off to, and they didn’t disappoint. Read on for the best porn sites to get it on with your woman.

“I like X-Art because it’s not your typical porn site. It’s more sensual, but still occasionally hard core. If you’re into lesbian porn like I am, this site is a goldmine.” -Kayla, 28

“I never watched porn until my college roommate told me I had to take a peek at JoyMii. There’s a lot of context and touching, not just women getting jackhammered. Whenever a partner suggests that we watch porn, I fire up this site.” -Jade, 23

“I majored in film and came across SexArt when I overheard a classmate talking about how it’s high-production-value porn. Not only is it shot extremely well, their stuff is very evocative, but still explicit.” -Lara, 24

“My main qualm with porn is that it’s all so fake, but the Girls Out West site has a lot of realistic scenes that I really get in to. The girls are more real looking also. It’s fun and down to earth.” -Sabrina, 29

Read more on Ask Men…

Original by Ask Men