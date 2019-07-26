Photography continues to bloom into a leading creative career path

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The goal of anyone starting out their career trajectory is to do something they genuinely love. Every individual is different, and so there is a constant shift and pull of people towards different career paths. For the creatively inclined, careers in photography are fast becoming one of the leading career choices. When you look around at the way of the modern world, it is not especially difficult to understand why this is. We are an exceedingly visually-inclined species, and in the age of the internet and social media, telling stories through pictures and video has quickly become a leading form of expression and career income. But why? What is it about photography that draws people in and makes them more driven, more engaged, more excited to pursue a career like photography?

Being a photographer brings together creativity and income

Creatively-inclined people are drawn to careers that bring out the best and happiest in them, and that makes them feel passionate about their work (to be fair, this is true of practically every individual when it comes to figuring out their career path). It is no secret that people do their best work when they are inspired and happy, and those that work in photography do so because they love it. There is an excitement in photography that often (if not always) produces truly incredible results. There is power in earning an income doing what you love, and essentially working for yourself. At the end of the day, photography is all about inspiring and thrilling, and successfully producing images that encourage and enlighten the best of all worlds.

The internet brings a new era in business marketing

Back in the day, photographers largely got their business through word of mouth. While this is still an active engagement tool, it is also best and most effectively used in collaboration with more modern marketing efforts, including (but not limited to) social media marketing.

Photographers can now use social media has a marketing tool by creating pages and profiles, engaging with audiences via these social media profiles, and building a digital portfolio that potential clients can view as they consider whether to hire them or not. Social media can be your best friend when trying to get the word out about your new or pre-existing photography or videography business.

Photography is the new art pad, and people are addicted

Whereas once upon a time, sitting to have portraits painted was all the rage, technology has ensured that we move beyond this point. Through technological advancement, we have invented the smartphone, the camera, the drone, and the GoPro – all prime forms of modern photography and videography equipment. According to Hypop, portrait photography is the digital equivalent of having one’s portrait painted, and people pay good money to have their most cherished moments captured. For this reason (and so many more) photography is continuing to become an exceedingly lucrative career all the time.