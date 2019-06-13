13 Most Fashionable One-Piece Swimsuits This Season

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you like to be a little bit more covered up when you go swimming in the pool or the beach, one-piece swimsuits will be a perfect fit for you. We have selected for you some of the most fashionable swimsuits that will look good on any body shape. Take a look at our favorite trendy one-piece swimsuits currently on the market.

1. Retro ‘80s One-Piece Swimsuit

This textured fabric swimsuit has a boho vibe which is in this summer. It is made in a universal size, and it has a high-cut leg opening, as well as an open back.

2. Limoncello One-Piece Swimsuit

This playful swimsuit reveals some parts of your stomach and hips in a classy way. If you have a larger bust and broader shoulders, the cross-over straps in the back will fit you perfectly. This polka-dot patterned one-piece has tied detailing.

3. Je T’aime Swimsuit

If you want to draw the attention away from your wide hips or larger bust, you should check out this sexy one-piece with a side cut-out.

4. Rainbow Stripe Swimsuit

For fans of pastel colors, we recommend this whimsical rainbow colored swimsuit. The vertical stripes and high-cut leg holes will make you appear taller.

5. Solid & Striped One-Piece Swimsuit

This sporty swimsuit will be an excellent match for anyone interested in wearing a simple cut suit with a round neckline.

6. Better Vibes One-Piece Swimsuit

This feminine striped swimsuit is designed to show off a lot of skin and has an asymmetrically cut front with some ribbon ties detailing.

7. Mixed Print Tropical Swimsuit

This classic one-piece tropical swimsuit is made with an exciting mix of patterns, as well as scalloped edges, which makes it delicate and stylish.

8. Bicolor Pink Swimsuit

This eye-catching swimsuit is designed with two different colored fabrics with unique ribbon details at the front. It looks flattering on any body shape. Check out this fashionable peach and pink swimsuit.

9. V-Wire Neckline One-Piece Swimsuit

This simple light pink swimsuit has a stunning low-cut neckline, which makes your body look taller and slimmer. It is sexy without being over-the-top.

10. One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

This elegant dusty pink swimsuit has a twisted fabric detail at the front as well as some cut-out elements. Its shape is sophisticated and daring.

11. Black One-Shoulder Swimsuit

You cannot go wrong with a classic black one-piece swimsuit, and we have found the trendiest one for you. It has a one-shoulder strap and makes your body look slimmer.

12. Rust Striped Swimsuit

This swimsuit is designed with a pattern of white and rust-colored stripes, and it has a classy minimalistic shape.

13. Drawstring-Detail One-Piece Swimsuit

This sexy one-piece swimsuit is made in a stunning bronze orange shade and features some drawstring details on the front. The cutouts bring attention to your lovely waist.