Top 10 cheapest destinations for studying abroad

If you plan to apply for a college and study for a few years, then going on a student exchange and studying abroad can be very good for you. A lot of colleges offer their students a chance to visit some amazing places and continue studying there. In some cases, you have to pay for it yourself if you don’t get a grant.

There are many great sides to going to another country to study and learning. Some of them can even change your life in a good way.

The best thing about studying abroad is that you get the chance to meet a lot of new people, immerse yourself in new cultures and go outside your comfort zone. If you stay longer in a certain country you might even be able to learn a new language which is always useful. There aren’t just English taught programs but programs where you learn the local language. It is like starting a new life in a new city. You learn where the best places are and you get to see a lot of tourist places. You become independent and you see and understand your own culture in a new way. You might even find your lifelong partner. You can discover new things about yourself and try a variety of things that you thought you didn’t enjoy.

Student discounts are very popular in a lot of countries in the world and this might be very useful for students that study abroad as prices of different things will be a lot cheaper than they usually are. This journey will also look good on your CV when you finish college and you might get a job easier than other candidates. You can also find a job while you are studying and living in another country. The best part of going abroad to study is enjoying the life you live there and experiencing new things.

There aren’t a lot of bad things about studying abroad but there are some weird situations that you might get yourself into. Sometimes it can be really disappointing as it isn’t what you expected it to be. If you aren’t good at making friends that will also be a problem as you will be alone for a long period of time. Also, a big problem is if your trip doesn’t get paid it will cost you a lot of money. Living in a big city can also be quite costly.

Best website guide for studying abroad

One of the best websites where you can learn everything you need to know about studying abroad is studyabroadguide.com. This website offers a complete guide on what you need to know when going abroad and offers more than 10 destinations where you can study. These are some of the countries they offer:

1. France

France is in the top 5 most popular destinations for students. It has more than 1100 English taught programs and about 350,000 international students. A normal tuition fee is 2770 euros. France offers more than 100 universities and a lot of tourist places you can visit.

2. Russia

Russia is the world’s largest country and offers a lot of things to students that visit it, but if you visit in the winter make sure to pack warm clothes. It has more than 240,000 international students and the tuition fee is around 3500 euros.

3. Switzerland

Switzerland is a country located in the Alps and is truly astonishing for visitors. The population is about 8 million and there are around 40,000 international students. The tuition fee is 2500 euros.

4. Germany

Germany is a really good country to study in as you can meet a lot of different people and it is really safe. It has more than 500 colleges and business schools. The tuition fee is really cheap, it is 500 euros and there are more than 375,000 international students.

5. USA

The USA is the most popular destination for students as most people know English so it is not hard for them to get used to the environment. They have more than 1,1 million students from all over the world but the bad side is that their tuition costs around 23,000 euros.

6. Spain

Spain is a beautiful coastal country which is known for its beaches. It has more than 300 sunny days each year. The tuition fee is 3000 euros and there are around 75,000 students from the world who are studying in Spain.

7. Holland

Holland is a very liberal country and around 95% of their population speaks English. They have more than 122,000 international students and the tuition fee is 2000 euros.

8. Italy

Italy is a country for true food lovers as its food culture is truly amazing. It attracts more and more students each year. There are around 32,000 international students and the tuition fee is 925 euros.

9. Sweden

Sweden is a country located in the north of Europe. It is cold and the winter lasts for more than 6 months but it is one of the best countries for students as the tuition is free and the landscapes are astonishing. It has more than 40,000 international students.

10. UK

The United Kingdom is a great tourist place and their studying programs are one of the best programs in the world. There are many colleges like Oxford, Cambridge, etc. They attract more than 450,000 students each year and the tuition fee is somewhere around 10,500 euros.