Handmade Sex Toys You Can Get On Etsy (NSFW)

Sometimes, you open your sex toy drawer and think, I really wish my sex toys weren’t so generic. If only they were more … original, more handmade, more artsy, more a reflection of my individual, sexual expression. Well, Etsy has you covered. Click through to see some crafty adult toys for your one-of-a-kind sex life.

Oak Kiln Fired Dill Dolls

Why shouldn’t your pleasure have a face … and a tiny top hat? [Etsy]

Fox Tail Butt Plug

Made of authentic blue fox fur. Your butthole deserves luxury. [Etsy]

Crochet Strap-On Harness

Be warm, cozy and stylish while fucking your partner with a strap-on. [Etsy]

Woof Woof Bear Print Ceramic Dildo

Or if bears turn you on, you might like this dildo. [Etsy]

Polka Dot Rider Deluxe Massager

Unless, of course, your vagina prefers stripes. [Etsy]

Black Velvet And Sequin Bondage Cuffs

These fancy cuffs add flair to BDSM play. [Etsy]

Soul

For a spiritual, sexual experience. [Etsy]

Neon Flogger

This flogger is on trend for spring AND doubles as a key chain. [Etsy]

“There Is Pain” Ceramic Plug And Dildo

Whimsy helps the butt plug go in easier. [Etsy]

Blown Glass Kegel Egg

Use it as a paperweight if you get tired of holding it in your vagina. [Etsy]

Custom Hentai Tentacle Dildo

Use it in your p**sy or display it in your home as art. Your call. [Etsy]

Banana Split Ceramic Dildo

Satisfy your sweet cravings. [Etsy]

Rainbow Personal Wand

Feel the rainbow. Then use your wand to conduct a drum circle. [Etsy]

Circus-Inspired Ceramic Dildo

For all you freaks out there. [Etsy]