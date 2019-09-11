Handmade Sex Toys You Can Get On Etsy (NSFW)

Sometimes, you open your sex toy drawer and think, I really wish my sex toys weren’t so generic. If only they were more … original, more handmade, more artsy, more a reflection of my individual, sexual expression. Well, Etsy has you covered. Click through to see some crafty adult toys for your one-of-a-kind sex life.

Oak Kiln Fired Dill Dolls

Why shouldn't your pleasure have a face … and a tiny top hat?

Fox Tail Butt Plug

Made of authentic blue fox fur. Your butthole deserves luxury.

Crochet Strap-On Harness

Be warm, cozy and stylish while fucking your partner with a strap-on.

Woof Woof Bear Print Ceramic Dildo

Or if bears turn you on, you might like this dildo.

Polka Dot Rider Deluxe Massager

Unless, of course, your vagina prefers stripes.

Black Velvet And Sequin Bondage Cuffs

These fancy cuffs add flair to BDSM play.

Soul

For a spiritual, sexual experience.

Neon Flogger

This flogger is on trend for spring AND doubles as a key chain.

“There Is Pain” Ceramic Plug And Dildo

Whimsy helps the butt plug go in easier.

Blown Glass Kegel Egg

Use it as a paperweight if you get tired of holding it in your vagina.

Custom Hentai Tentacle Dildo

Use it in your p**sy or display it in your home as art. Your call.

Banana Split Ceramic Dildo

Satisfy your sweet cravings.

Rainbow Personal Wand

Feel the rainbow. Then use your wand to conduct a drum circle.

Circus-Inspired Ceramic Dildo

For all you freaks out there.

