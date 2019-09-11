Handmade Sex Toys You Can Get On Etsy (NSFW)

Sometimes, you open your sex toy drawer and think, I really wish my sex toys weren’t so generic. If only they were more … original, more handmade, more artsy, more a reflection of my individual, sexual expression. Well, Etsy has you covered. Click through to see some crafty adult toys for your one-of-a-kind sex life.
Oak Kiln Fired Dill Dolls
Why shouldn’t your pleasure have a face … and a tiny top hat? [Etsy]
Fox Tail Butt Plug
Made of authentic blue fox fur. Your butthole deserves luxury. [Etsy]
Crochet Strap-On Harness
Be warm, cozy and stylish while fucking your partner with a strap-on. [Etsy]
Woof Woof Bear Print Ceramic Dildo
Or if bears turn you on, you might like this dildo. [Etsy]
Polka Dot Rider Deluxe Massager
Unless, of course, your vagina prefers stripes. [Etsy]
Black Velvet And Sequin Bondage Cuffs
These fancy cuffs add flair to BDSM play. [Etsy]
Soul
For a spiritual, sexual experience. [Etsy]
Neon Flogger
This flogger is on trend for spring AND doubles as a key chain. [Etsy]
“There Is Pain” Ceramic Plug And Dildo
Whimsy helps the butt plug go in easier. [Etsy]
Blown Glass Kegel Egg
Use it as a paperweight if you get tired of holding it in your vagina. [Etsy]
Custom Hentai Tentacle Dildo
Use it in your p**sy or display it in your home as art. Your call. [Etsy]
Banana Split Ceramic Dildo
Satisfy your sweet cravings. [Etsy]
Rainbow Personal Wand
Feel the rainbow. Then use your wand to conduct a drum circle. [Etsy]
Circus-Inspired Ceramic Dildo
For all you freaks out there. [Etsy]