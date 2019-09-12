14 Literary Characters We’ve Had Crushes On

It’s easy to get so wrapped up in a book that you start thinking the characters are real. And it’s especially fun to do so when the characters seem like ideal dudes. That’s why we’ve collected an assortment of fictional male characters we’ve harbored crushes on, for your reading pleasure. Tell us if you share any of our affections, and let us know who you’re crushed out on — literarily speaking — in the comments.

1. Zooey Glass from Franny and Zooey: He’s the only man Amelia could stand to see sit in a bathtub.

2. Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones: Maybe it’s because we’re used to seeing Peter Dinklage play him on the TV show, but we find his character hot in the Game of Thrones books as well.

3. Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird: He might be the original literary DILF.

4. Richard Katz in Freedom: Embarrassingly, Amy says she had a crush on Richard Katz in Freedom. “His self-loathing, genius brand of aging, has-been musician is irresistible to me … and to Patty.”

5. Art Bechstein in The Mysteries Of Pittsburgh: Amy also had it bad for Art Bechstein in the Mysteries of Pittsburgh. He’s that quintessential 1980′s dude — complex, brooding, intellectual, questioning his sexuality. Right up her alley.

6. Joe Kavalier in The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay. He’s a Czech-Jewish Harry Houdini comic book illustrator in the 1930′s. We found ourselves jealous of Rosa Sacks as we read the book. Michael Chabon really knows how to write ‘em.

7. Mr. Rochester in Jane Eyre: He was played by Fassbender in the movie, if that gives you any indication.

8. Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice: Duh.

9. Peeta in The Hunger Games: Super loyal, protective, provider of unlimited free bread, and the world’s best snuggler.

10. Snape in Harry Potter: Mysterious, sulky, intense, looks like early ’90s Trent Reznor in a wizard cape: INTO IT.

11. Gilbert Blythe in Anne of Green Gables: Even though I always ‘shipped Anne and Diana, Gilbert’s enduring love for Anne gave me hope that someday a cute boy would fall in love an awkward, nerdy, emotional girl like me.

12. Finnick O’Dair in The Hunger Games: Everyone is all, “Team Peeta or Team Gale?” bu Amy is Team Finnick. He is understated noble, in love with a crazy woman and the equivalent of an Olympic swimmer. How come Katniss didn’t go for that?

13. Henry in The Time Traveler’s Wife: He’s the perfect husband, even if he’s always going in and out of the time-space continuum.

14. Holden Caulified in Catcher In The Rye: The ultimate loveable grouchy misanthrope.

How about you? Which literary characters have you crushed on?

Original by The Frisky