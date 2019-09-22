15 Extremely Convincing Reasons To Take A Walk Today

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A radical pedestrian revolution is underway in America! Or at least, that’s what The Guardian is reporting. Acting Surgeon General Boris Lushniak said we should “go retro!” and treat walking as our patriotic duty – and indeed, the Society of Actuaries has estimated that if just 1 in 10 Americans started a walking program, America would save $5.6 billion in medical costs every year. Walking increased 6 percent between 2005 and 2011 in America. Are you doing your patriotic duty?

Indeed, there are a plethora of reasons to go for a walk today. Here are just a few:

So, basically, walking will keep you young, make you more creative and productive, and maybe save the planet. Got your shoes on yet?

Original by Rebecca Vipond Brink