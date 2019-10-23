15 Great Cooking Gifts for Tech-Loving Foodies

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Summer has already passed and it’s time to start preparing for the festive season, and for most of us, that means lots of food, drinks, and fun with our loved ones. And what better way to spice up the festivities than by getting yourself, or the cooks in your life, some good cooking gifts? For those who like to cook using modern technologies, with the help of experts from MyKitchenAdvisor, we have prepared a review that describes the 15 best kitchen devices.

1. PowerPot V ($149)

The PowerPot is one of the cooking girls your geek friends will appreciate the most. The pot can derive energy from any source of heat and can also charge your phone via the USB port on the side.

2. Weber iGrill2 ($85)

BBQs and grilled meat are staples of almost every family gathering in America. The Weber iGrill2, the latest in the Weber digital thermometer range, is thus one of the top cooking gifts for the festive season. It comes with 2 meat probes, an LED temperature display, advanced Bluetooth connectivity and a battery that lasts for 200 hours.

3. Smart Herb Growing Kit ($100)

Enhance your loved ones’ healthy eating habits by getting them a smart garden kit for growing herbs and vegetables. The kit comes with “smart soil” that contains all the necessary nutrients for plant growth and is made with advanced LED technology for maximum efficiency.

4. Digital Measuring Cup ($40)

Forget the annoying plastic cups, the digital measuring cup will be extremely useful when measuring liquids and fruits and can also weigh meat. What’s more, you can set it to your preferred units, whether pounds, cups or ounces.

5. Nomiku Sous Vide ($300)

It may not be one of the cheapest cooking gifts you’ll find, but the Nomiku sous vide circulator is a must-have for all your immersion cooking needs.

6. Laser-Guided Pizza Cutter ($15)

This baby helps you cut your pizzas with laser precision and potentially minimize fights amongst your kids.

7. Plated ($11)

Plated is typically a mobile subscription service that not only gives you the best gourmet recipes but also delivers the particular ingredients in preferred portion sizes. Definitely one of the most revolutionary cooking-related gifts out there.

8. Burgabox Gift Card and Cooking Gifts ($25-$100)

Surprise your loved ones with a full gourmet kit or two from Burgabox this Christmas. A standard kit consists of a bunch of burgers, mac, and cheese and is delivered right to your stated address.

9. Electric Salt and Pepper Mills ($39)

If you are one of those who love their meat with some pepper, you probably understand the struggle that goes with preparing a decent salt and pepper mix. Cop one or two of these electronic pepper crackers to save you the time it takes to do so manually.

10. Genesis Seltzer Starter Kit ($90)

Add a bit of bubbly fun to your juices and cocktails during the holidays with the Genesis Seltzer Starter Kit. This DIY seltzer maker is small and very easy to use and comes with some refillable carbonator bottles for storage. If you love and appreciate your woman, the Genesis Seltzer Kit is one of the best cooking gifts for her.

11. Drop-Connected Kitchen Scale ($99)

Sometimes, we wish to cook the type of meals shown on Food Network, but then we realize that there’s only one Anne Thornton. With the Drop-Connected Kitchen Scale, however, you can bypass the experience barriers by looking up all the recipes you want and the portion measurements as well right from your smartphone.

12. OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicer ($10)

Save yourself the hassle of dirtying multiple knives and utensils whenever you need to slice an avocado with this OXO avocado slicer. It consists of a serrated blade for safety, stainless steel pitter, and a comfy non-slip handle.

13. Smoking Gun ($100)

Provides a way to add that smokey taste into your meats and steaks without necessarily having to grill or heat them. It would be a perfect addition to your list of cooking gifts for mom for the holidays.

14. Electric Blue Corkscrew ($30)

Lots of people love a good glass of wine after dinner, which gives the rechargeable Electric Blue Push-Button Corkscrew a place in our list of Christmas cooking gifts ideas. It seamlessly pops open all wine bottle corkscrews and even lights up for that festive effect!

15. Amazon Dash

With all the meal preparation that goes on in the festive season, one can easily forget or mix up items in their grocery list. With the Amazon Dash app, you only need to scan the barcodes of items you need to remember or just say it loud on the voice recorder, and it will remind you the next time you go grocery shopping.

Conclusion

There you have it – out top 15 great cooking gifts for tech-loving foodies! We hope you enjoyed your read and that you learned some new gift ideas for the coming season. Drop a comment below to let us know if you have any questions or just to say hi!