15 Prettiest Blue Nail Polish Colors

Not many people can get away with using blue nail polish. The color is strong and intimidating, so people tend to stay away from it. Fortunately, blue comes in so many shades that almost anyone can find one that they are comfortable with using. Here are some suggestions.

1. Nails Inc. Foiling in Love Blue Nail Polish in Space Cadet

This is a metallic sheened shade of denim blue nail color that creates a wonderful cool blue effect. It is cleverly named, ensuring you won’t forget it easily. You can get it at Sephora.

2. Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Exit the Void

One of the most durable blue nails polishes on the market, Exit the Void by Smith and Cult gives a soft shade of blue color that isn’t faded out, which is a hard effect to achieve. It can be bought from Nordstrom.

3. TenOverTen Blue Nail Polish in Austin 032

TenOverTen Blue Nail Polish in Austin 032 is a blue color similar to light-wash denim, a very popular shade these days. It is a smooth-drying formula and contains several minerals and vitamins that ensure a speedy nail growth. You can buy it from Net-a-Porter.

4. OPI Classic Nail Lacquer in Blue My Mind

Blue My Mind by OPI gives an interesting bright, yet deep blue finish to your nails. OPI again proves why it is the biggest name in the nail care industry. It can be found at Ulta.

5. Christian Louboutin Nail Color – The Noirs in Blanca

You can never go wrong if you choose any Christian Louboutin products. The Noirs in Blanca is no exception since it has a very high pigment content, and it comes with a triangular brush, making the application a breeze. You can find it at Sephora.

6. Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Color in Sorry Not Sorry

Sorry Not Sorry by Deborah Lippmann won an Allure Best of Beauty award in 2018. Its rich, deep shade of blue is most similar to cobalt blue. It contains the Gel Lab Pro Color formula, ensuring perfect coverage and longevity.

7. Burberry Beauty Blue Nail Polish in Imperial Blue No 429

With a color matching blue denim jeans, Burberry Beauty Blue Nail Polish in Imperial Blue No 429 provides soft medium blue color with a nice shine to it. It is a very durable nail polish, and you can find it at Net-a-Porter.

8. Essie Blue Nail Polish in Blue-Tiful Horizon

A very durable color which is also chip-resistant, Essie Blue Nail Polish in Blue-Tiful Horizon is a medium iridescent blue. The iridescent aspect makes the color shift, giving an interesting effect. It can be bought at Ulta.

9. Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer in Junon

This is Dior’s first couture gel-effect nail polish, and it is already a huge success. It gives a light blue intense, vibrant color. You can find it at Nordstrom.

10. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel in Sugar Fix

Designed for professional application, this is a 2-step gel manicure system allows you to achieve great results at home, without a need to visit a salon, since it doesn’t need a UV lamp to cure. Find it at Ulta.

11. Zoya Blue Nail Lacquer in River

A glittering medium shade of blue, Zoya Blue Nail Lacquer is best described as a shimmer light cobalt blue. Both shimmer and shine provide a very interesting effect. You can find it at Ulta.

12. Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Bleu Trompeur

Another great product from Chanel’s nail polish line, Bleu Trompeur is somewhere between medium and deep blue, perfect for that occasion when you just can’t make up your mind which one to use. It can be found at Nordstrom.

13. Ella + Mila Blue Nail Polish in Blindfold Me

This medium dark blue is designed to be used with both base and top coat. If properly applied, it will last at least ten days without fading or chipping. It can be ordered from Ulta.

14. YSL La Laque Couture Nail Lacquer in Bleu Majorelle

YSL La Laque Couture Nail Lacquer in Bleu Majorelle is a perfect light blue shade, ideal for summer. Not too bright; it is still very vibrant. You can find it at Nordstrom.

15. Oribe Blue Nail Lacquer in Deep Teal

Oribe Blue Nail Lacquer in Deep Teal in a gorgeous bottle, making it an ideal gift for people who like this particular shade of deep blue. You can buy it at Net-a-Porter.