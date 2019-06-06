15 Best Matte Nail Polish Colors & Matte Top Coats

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With the summer upon us, it is time to take a look at some of the best matte finishes on the market. They will be very popular in the upcoming months, and it is best to get an early start at getting to know them and what they can do for your nails.

1. Chanel Le Vernis Velvet Nail Colour in Profondeur

Le Vernis Velvet comes in a deep velvet tone, perfect for a matte finish. It only takes two coats for it to become opaque and contains vitamins and ceramides, which are great for fortifying your nails. It is free of any harmful chemicals and can be bought directly from Chanel.

2. Zoya Nail Polish Matte Velvet in Iris

This deep and rich purple makes for an elegant and smooth finish. If you look at it closely, you will see a subtle pearl effect, adding some sparkle to the other ways mono-color finish. It is easy to apply and lasts for a long time. It can be bought from Amazon.

3. Golden Rose Matte Nail Lacquer

A perfect summer solution, with its deep purple color, this finish ensures that your nails will look perfect for any occasion. However, it may not last as long as some other brands. You can get it on Amazon.

4. Base Coat Matte Top Coat

This vegan top coat will vastly increase any nail polish you apply it over and matte it. It also comes in a superbly designed container, so if you enjoy such things, you should check it out. You can buy it on Nordstrom.

5. OPI Matte Top Coat

When it comes to nail polishes, OPI is a real deal. They are the biggest name in the industry, and there are people who strictly buy their brand and nothing else. Even if you aren’t one of them, you should try this top coat. It is available on Ulta Beauty.

6. Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Matte Nail Coat

This is a great way to upgrade your nail polish on the cheap. You only have to buy this matte coat and apply it over any nail polish you may have in the house.

7. Essie Matte About You Matte Finisher

Essie is the company who invented a matte coat, so it makes sense that their products are top of the line and well worth the price. You can get them at Ulta Beauty.

8. Jessica Custom Nail Colour in Matte Black

Matte Black is a very popular color lately, and this Jessica Custom Nail Colour is an excellent example. It is a 7-free formula, ensuring your nails aren’t exposed to any harmful chemicals.

9. Sally Hansen Big Matte Top Coat

With its large brush, this matte coat is very easy to apply. All it takes is one thin layer to achieve perfect coverage. It can be bought at Amazon.

10. Revlon Transforming Effects Top Coat in Matte Pearl Glaze

A combination of matte coat and pearlescent finish, Revlon Transforming Effects Top Coat in Matte Pearl Glaze is a unique product on our list. Not only the pearly specs enhance the matte finish, but it is also 5-free formula. Get it on Amazon.

11. Lauren B. Beauty Nail Perfecter

Lauren B. Beauty Nail Perfecter is an excellent product designed to cover all nail imperfection you may have. It will fill out the creases nicely and ensure you get a perfectly smooth finish every time. Unfortunately, it can be used as a top layer, since it won’t mattify other nail polishers beneath it. You can find it on Amazon.

12. SpaRitual Luminary Matte Top Effect

Vegan and 3-free, SpaRitual Luminary Matte Top Effect add not only a matte finish but also iridescent purple shimmer to your nails. It comes in an ergonomically designed bottle, making it easy to apply. It can be found on Skin Store.

13. LondonTown Kur Protective Matte Top Coat

With a sleek and elegant bottle, this top coat can be applied on any nail polish, matte or gloss. It will provide perfect coverage, ensuring a matte finish. It is vegan and 3-free and very durable so that it will last you a long time. You can buy it at Ulta Beauty.

14. JINsoon Matte Maker Nail Polish

Available at Saks Fifth Avenue, this is 100% made in America product. Not only that, but it is also cruelty-free, since the company doesn’t use animals to test its products.

15. Cirque Colors Matte Look Top Coat

A very long-lasting formula that is also 5-free, Cirque Colors Matte Look Top Coat provides excellent coverage and perfect matte finish. It can be found at Revolve.