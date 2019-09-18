15 Things We Masturbated To Before We Even Knew Porn Existed

Before the invention of the world wide web, before we even knew porn existed, you best believe we were masturbating. And in a lot of creative ways. We feel bad for the young people today who can just log onto their computers and have a world of whack off materials with a single click. “Back in the olden days,” we’ll brag to our kids, “we had to use our imaginations to stimulate our genitals.” Or maybe we won’t say that. That might be TMI. Point being: it was a rush to discover new, weird and embarrassing things that got you hot (sometimes, unfortunately, while staying at grandma’s house). Those 1980s lingerie catalogues were extremely risqué. Wait. Why did grandma have them?

Click through to reminisce about our pre-internet, pre-porn spank bank materials. Those were the days …

Late night movies on Cinemax

If you were fortunate enough to grow up in a house with cable, and were doubly blessed to have it in your bedroom, you made excuses to stay in on Saturday nights and wait until everyone was sleeping to watch “Hard Ticket to Hawaii” on Cinemax, or whatever softcore porn movie was playing that night. Only you didn’t know it was called softcore porn, you only knew that there were boobs and sex and you liked it.

SIMS

“I would force my Sims characters to have sex in the kitchen and then masturbate to the blurred out image and chirping Sims sex sounds.” – Anonymous

“Where Did I Come From?”

The book your parents read to you to explain where babies come from became oddly erotic at age 13. Especially that page about a man putting his penis inside a woman to be close to her. That was HOT.

JC Penney’s/Sears Catalogue

Full coverage bras, control top underwear and girdles. Mmmmnnnn. But seriously. Hot, young juniors in the Sears catalogue in their PANTIES! A young man’s paradise!

Romance Novels

Christopher Pike books, some weird subscription romance novels that were delivered to my house/purchased for a dime at a garage sale, my grandmother’s copy of Lucky Chances by Jackie Collins or any VC Andrews paperback. The make out/sex scenes from these were all on the wank list.

Self-Written Porn

And them some of us fancied ourselves writers and penned our own erotica. It may or may not have involved “Star Trek.”

Playboy, Penthouse, Hustler or Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue

There was a Playboy stash under your dad/brother/uncle/cousin’s bed and YOU stole the May 1987 issue with Vanna White on the cover and jerked off like mad to it forever sexually imprinting yourself like a baby bird. And that explains why you still watch “Wheel of Fortune” and get a boner and can only come by looking at your girlfriend’s butt crack. Or something like that.

The “Girls Gone Wild” Informercials

We didn’t own the videos, but we watched the infomercials advertising the videos. They were long enough to take care of bidness a few times over, depending on the theme of the video/how trashy the girls were.

Conception Animation

“My brother’s friend used to come over and watch the ‘conception’ animation on this human biology CD-ROM we had and then spend some alone time in the bathroom.” – Anonymous

Feminist Erotica

“I would steal my mom’s feminist erotica book and masturbate to that.” – Anonymous

The National Geographic Channel

Damn, that lion was dominant when he was doing the lioness from behind.

Video Game Characters

A dude friend told us that he jerked off to Princess Peach from “Super Mario Bros” back in the day. More motivation to win the game, we suppose.

Illustrated Human Anatomy Books

“My friend’s dad was a doctor and he had an illustrated anatomy book in his study. We found the page with penises and vaginas and then I would go home and touch myself and think about it.” – Anonymous

The Spice Channel

Even if you didn’t get it, you could still hear some of the moaning sounds if you stood near the TV. That was enough.

Woman’s Body: An Owner’s Manual

“I looked at the masturbation and intercourse sections of Woman’s Body: An Owner’s Manual so many times, I busted the spine.” – Anonymous

