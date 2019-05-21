17 Hottest Pictures of Sierra Sky

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

One of the hottest Instagram celebrities, Sierra Sky was born Sierra Egan in 1995 in Los Angeles, California, in the Zodiac sign of Scorpio. Her path to riches started when she first published a picture of her with kittens on her Instagram account in 2015. Immediately, her career skyrocketed and she was overwhelmed with demands for new photos and sponsorship offers. Her Instagram account now has over two million followers and she is one of the most sought-after swimsuit models in the world. Not bad for a 21-year old.

Sierra has often stated that the key to her success is her dedication to her workouts. She spends a lot of time in the gym, with sessions lasting between 45 and 90 minutes. She pays special attention to legs and glutes and those trainings can last up to 120 minutes. Her usual week has at least five gym sessions, with three or four cardio sessions, when she either does treadmill or goes for a hike.

Her gorgeous figure has been praised on the Instagram and she has revealed her leg workout to her fans/ The usual leg day looks like this:

Warm-up on a leg extension machine, 3 sets of 20 reps

Squats, 1 set warm up without any weight, after that, 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Leg Press, 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Lunges, 3 sets of 8-10 steps

Leg Extensions supersetted with Leg Curls, 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Glute Kickbacks, 3 sets of 8-12 reps

Sierra makes 2-minute breaks between each set for heavy weight and 30 t 40 seconds for lightweight exercises, in order to increase the intensity.

Another important factor in maintaining Sierra’s physique is her diet. In order to have her body ready for a photoshoot at every moment, she doesn’t have a lot of wiggle room, so she focuses on lean, nutrient-rich food, like kale, watercress, plain lean meat, fish, olive oil, avocados, and brown rice. As far as supplementation goes, she takes multivitamins every day and zinc, magnesium, and fish oil as needed.

Sierra is in a relationship with Roman Palumbo, a professional photographer credited with taking many of her photos. The couple lives in Los Angeles, California.

Perfectly Tan

Why She’s a Swimsuit Model

Enjoying Herself

Just a Robe

Open Window

Bold in Gold

Bikini Beauty

She Makes Women Jealous

Hotter Than Your Girlfriend

Pulling Down

Sierra’s S-Line

Flower in Her Hair

Time for Date Night

Bedtime with Sierra

Sitting Pretty

Pretty Little Thing

Coachella Bella

Source: ranker.com