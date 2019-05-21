17 Hottest Pictures of Sierra Sky

One of the hottest Instagram celebrities, Sierra Sky was born Sierra Egan in 1995 in Los Angeles, California, in the Zodiac sign of Scorpio. Her path to riches started when she first published a picture of her with kittens on her Instagram account in 2015. Immediately, her career skyrocketed and she was overwhelmed with demands for new photos and sponsorship offers. Her Instagram account now has over two million followers and she is one of the most sought-after swimsuit models in the world. Not bad for a 21-year old.
Sierra has often stated that the key to her success is her dedication to her workouts. She spends a lot of time in the gym, with sessions lasting between 45 and 90 minutes. She pays special attention to legs and glutes and those trainings can last up to 120 minutes. Her usual week has at least five gym sessions, with three or four cardio sessions, when she either does treadmill or goes for a hike.
Her gorgeous figure has been praised on the Instagram and she has revealed her leg workout to her fans/ The usual leg day looks like this:
- Warm-up on a leg extension machine, 3 sets of 20 reps
- Squats, 1 set warm up without any weight, after that, 3 sets of 10-12 reps
- Leg Press, 3 sets of 8-12 reps
- Lunges, 3 sets of 8-10 steps
- Leg Extensions supersetted with Leg Curls, 3 sets of 8-12 reps
- Glute Kickbacks, 3 sets of 8-12 reps
Sierra makes 2-minute breaks between each set for heavy weight and 30 t 40 seconds for lightweight exercises, in order to increase the intensity.
Another important factor in maintaining Sierra’s physique is her diet. In order to have her body ready for a photoshoot at every moment, she doesn’t have a lot of wiggle room, so she focuses on lean, nutrient-rich food, like kale, watercress, plain lean meat, fish, olive oil, avocados, and brown rice. As far as supplementation goes, she takes multivitamins every day and zinc, magnesium, and fish oil as needed.
Sierra is in a relationship with Roman Palumbo, a professional photographer credited with taking many of her photos. The couple lives in Los Angeles, California.
Perfectly Tan
Why She’s a Swimsuit Model
Enjoying Herself
Just a Robe
Open Window
Bold in Gold
Bikini Beauty
She Makes Women Jealous
Hotter Than Your Girlfriend
Pulling Down
Sierra’s S-Line
Flower in Her Hair
Time for Date Night
Bedtime with Sierra
Sitting Pretty
Pretty Little Thing
Coachella Bella
Source: ranker.com