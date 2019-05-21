Is Meghan Markle Meeting Her Father Soon In Secret?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Meghan Markle has a lot going on in her life recently, and we are not only talking about her becoming a new mom to baby Archie. Meghan’s family drama is not over, and a lot of fans of the royals are curious as to what is going to happen next.

Even though Meghan’s father Thomas Markle Sr. has not been stirring much drama lately, he issued a statement when Archie was born that made everyone wonder whether the palace will ever resolve the situation with him.

What is the deal with Meghan and her father?

Meghan Markle’s parents, Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle Sr. broke up when she was a little girl. Despite this fact, Meghan had kept a close relationship with her father in her childhood. He was very supportive of Meghan, as well as her acting career. Meghan spoke about how her father helped with the school plays she was acting in.

We do not know precisely when Meghan’s relationship with her father began to fall apart, but it appears that that happened around the same time she got engaged to Harry.

After that, members of Meghan’s family, including not only her father but her half-sister Samantha Markle as well gave numerous statements to tabloid magazines, letting them in on the details about Meghan’s private life.

This was allegedly a big disgrace for the royal family. Meghan has contacted her father pleading him not to continue giving away information to the media, but he replied by publishing the letter Meghan had sent him. This was probably the last straw for Meghan as she has allegedly not made contact with her father for several months.

What did Meghan’s father have to say about her new baby?

Meghan Markle gave birth to her firstborn son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6 this year. Soon after the baby was born, Meghan’s father issued a statement to the press. His statement declared that he was proud that Archie had been born in the royal family. He also expressed his wishes of happiness and health for his grandson. Some fans of the royal family perceived this statement as being sincere, while others believe that it is just part of Thomas’s attention-seeking.

The palace issued no response to Thomas Markle Sr.’s statement. It is highly unlikely that the royals will respond to it because they have always been extremely secretive when it comes to their personal matters. Despite this fact, recently some of the allegations are being made about the palace working on silencing Meghan Markle’s father.

Is Meghan planning to meet Thomas Markle Sr.?

There has been a recent announcement from a source close to the palace who speaks about the palace planning an in-person meeting between Meghan Markle’s father and a member of the royal family. This is believed to be the only way to reason with Thomas Markle Sr.

Nonetheless, if this meeting were arranged, it definitely would not be a private conversation between Meghan and her father, but there would have to be some of the members of the royal staff present. The reason behind that is Thomas Markle Sr.’s reputation of unreliableness.

Meghan will surely need all the support she can have, with all the new responsibilities in her life. That might mean that she has to mend her relationship with her father.

