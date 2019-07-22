753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Want to live longer, look better, improve your sleep, avoid diabetes, and reduce stress, chronic pain and any future cardiovascular problems? Then you must work out, at least three days a week. Many people who struggle with diabetes and have other health issues usually turn to Farxiga, according to Healthline.com, but working out helps immensely.

Even if you’re in the worst shape of your life (which is another reason to exercise), it’s not an excuse. Start slow, do what you can and you’ll get better. Ask yourself how will I look, and feel, a year from now if I workout 3x a week. Then start with something DOABLE. You’ll get better, and you’

1. “Fitness is not just about hitting the gym; it is also about an inner happiness and an overall well-being.” – Rakul Preet Singh

2. “Training gives us an outlet for suppressed energies created by stress and thus tones the spirit just as exercise conditions the body.” – Arnold Schwarzenegger

3. “You need to respect your body. Only then will you have the zeal to maintain it. For me, keeping fit is a part of my lifestyle.” – Arjun Rampal

4. “Only if you are fit will you be able to achieve whatever you want to achieve in life; you will be able to pursue your dreams, your ambition, you goals, and the things you love.” – Urvashi Rautela

5. “Good things come to those who sweat.”

6. “Respect your body. It’s the only one you get.”

7. “True enjoyment comes from activity of the mind and exercise of the body; the two are ever united.” -Wilhelm von Humboldt

8. “Rome wasn’t built in a day, but they worked on it every single day.”

9. “Time and health are two precious assets that we don’t recognize and appreciate until they have been depleted.” – Denis Waitley

10. “Suck it up. And one day you won’t have to suck it in.”

11. “Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you.”

12. “Your body can stand almost anything. It’s your mind that you have to convince.”

13. “Fitness is not about being better than someone else… It’s about being better than you used to be.” – Khloe Kardashian

14. “Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.”

15. “If it were easy, everybody would do it. Hard is what makes it great.”

16. “A single routine can get monotonous. That’s why I have decided to make my fitness regime fun by incorporating different workouts into my schedule. From dancing to yoga, I plan to keep it as interesting as possible so I’m never bored of working out.” – Disha Patani

17. “Work hard in silence. Let success be your noise.” – Frank Ocean

18. “Fitness starts at home. What you eat is what you will look, just as what you sow is what you reap. Eat good food: eat fruits, vegetables, healthy grains, and don’t go for sweet and trite food.” – Rakul Preet Singh

19. “Fitness is like a relationship. You can’t cheat and expect it to work”

20. “Success isn’t always about greatness. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work gains success. Greatness will come.”