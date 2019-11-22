20 Signs He’s Not Over His Ex

I don’t know how many times I’ve heard “don’t date a guy who’s just broken up with someone.” No one wants to be the rebound girl. Not only is it hard on YOU, but it can also be just as hard on him, as he’s trying to heal from his breakup.

But sometimes, you find yourself breaking the rules, like a guy who has just split up with his last partner, and you go with it. It feels right. So you do it. Sometimes? It works out just fine — the relationship between your partner and his ex was long over and the breakup was an inevitability.

Other times, he clearly hasn’t moved on. Here are some obvious and not-so-obvious signs that he’s not quite over his ex.

1) He still lists his relationship status as “In a relationship” or “It’s complicated” on Facebook.

2) Her picture is everywhere — including his computer screen saver.

3) He compares her to you, and not always in your favor.

4) He’s still got her programmed in his phone as “Girlfriend” (or similar pet names).

5) His parents refer to you as “The other one. You know, who’s not [insert name of ex].”

6) They’re always texting, Tweeting, IM-ing each other.

7) He throws celebrations in her honor.

