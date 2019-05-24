2020 Ford Bronco – What We Know So Far

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ford Bronco is back. After over 20 years, Ford stated how Bronco is coming back at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit and is scheduled to arrive somewhere in 2020. Here is what we gathered from all the rumors and statement about Ford Bronco.

Michigan Test Mule

Somebody managed to catch some pictures of a Bronco test mule in Michigan. The bodywork is obviously linking the car to a recent generation fo Ranger pickup, with one difference – the rear wheels are shifted a little further away. Judging by the small overlaps, Ford has probably decided to give Jeep a bit of a headache and make their car Jeep’s competitor. Also judging by the pictures, we can see that this car has BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A wheels.

Two-door version

BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A tires can be gotten for FX4-package Rangers and on the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Jeep Wrangler has made huge success due to its four-door design. There are also some two-door cars that Jeep made as a shorter variant of Wrangler. Ford will be making a four-door variant of its vehicle, but it is still unknown if there will be a two-door version available. However, according to Automotive News, not long ago at a dealer event at Palm Springs, Ford showcased its two-door Bronco prototype. Insiders claim how their Bronco prototype had a retro scheme, circular beacons, and a rectangular grille.

The doors and the roof

Since Ford is probably making a competitor to Jeep’s Wrangler, which has demountable doors and a roof, Bronco will probably be like it too. Automotive News reported how Bronco would have its demountable doors and roof stashed in the trunk of the truck. Also, mirrors will be placed to the A-pillars, unlike Wrangler’s mirrors, which are installed on the doors. In that case, your mirrors will stay in its place when you separate the doors.

Bronco6G.com issued patents that revealed how Bronco might use a roll-mesh cover or soft top as a replacement for the hardtop. That means that the air could breeze through the cabin, and would also prevent the sunlight. The patents also revealed how the cloth top could array behind the vehicle to create an alternative tent region.

Similar to New Ranger

Ford also mentioned at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit how their mid-size Ranger will also come back, and it did, this January. Joe Hinrichs, Ford global operations president, shared with Road & Track how Bronco will be based on the Ranger. Even though the Ranger was released in 2010 for the Asia-Pacific region, it will be new to the American market. Raj Nair, previous Ford product head, stated how Bronco would be different from anything we have seen so far.

Expectations

Focus RS once had a version of Ford’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost inline-four, which will now be inside the Ranger for the American market. Since Bronco is based on Ranger, we expect that they will share the same unit: 270 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque joined with a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Old-fashioned transmission

Even though we expect that Bronco and Ranger will share the same motor and transmission, Jalopnik stated in 2018 how Bronco could possibly get a seven-speed manual transmission to be joined with Ford’s 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6. If Bronco ends up with this motor, it will most probably be joined with a 10-speed auto.

In the Edge ST, Ford’s 2.7-liter forms 335 hp and 380 lb-ft of energy, while it gives 325 hp and 400 lb-ft of power in the F-150.

Old-fashioned transmission might look like a weird choice, but given the fact that Bronco is intended as Wrangler’s competitor, that doesn’t seem strange at all.

Hybrid version

Jeep’s achievement over the years made Ford look for new ways to beat them, and thus decided to create Bronco. That is why they will probably also produce a hybrid version. The Explorer and Police Interceptor Hybrid, already released by Ford, have a 3.3-liter V6 with an electric engine joined inside a 10-speed automatic transmission. Judging by that information, that is what Bronco hybrid might include too.

“Baby Bronco”

To beat Jeep, you need more than one vehicle. Ford is also trying to build competition for Jeep Renegade. Automotive News stated how Bronco and its ‘’little brother’’ will be united by a new unibody pickup vehicle with some off-road skill.

Arrival

Automotive News claims that Bronco will be released in 2020, shortly after Baby Bronco makes its debut. Afterward, the unibody pickup is scheduled to arrive.

Source: roadandtrack.com