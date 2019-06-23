2020 Ford Explorer – Fresh Redesign For New Age of Explorer

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Ford Explorer is an important piece in Blue Oval’s lineup. Yes, while it’s not close to F-150, it’s not a fringe model. If you pay attention to it you will notice that there are many Explorer SUVs on the road. At the moment of writing of this article, Explorer is one of the most popular SUVs in the US with almost 8 million pieces sold. The latest edition 2020 Ford Explorer is hitting the dealerships as we speak and without a doubt, it will boost sales.

Same as the ongoing model 2020 Explorer rides on a unibody metal-made chassis. But, unlike the previous version, it ditches the front-drive unibody chassis borrowed from Taurus sedan and switches to a whole new rear-wheel-drive architecture. In this architecture bot engine and transmission are set longitudinally. So, to make it clear Explorer is going to use rear-wheel-drive once again but without its body-on-frame construction which gave this SUV a truck feel.

To an untrained eye new 2020 Ford Explorer might look the same but that’s not the case. Thanks to the rear-wheel drive, Explorer is the same length as it was before but with 6.3 inches longer wheelbase. Now, the wheels are moved forward, and as you could guess this did wonders for the interior.

Price

The new 2020 Explorer starts at $32,765. This is a fair price for its entry version, but keep in mind that a fully loaded version can cost you up to $60,000. The low-cost models are in line with other competitors that offer 3-row SUVs but a fully loaded version enters the luxury segment. For comparison, a high-end Honda Pilot doesn’t even reach the $50,000 mark. But, if you want more power and equipment you need to cash out.

Fuel economy

2020 Ford Explorer powered by a 2.3-liter engine has a 24 mpg city/highway combined EPA rating. This goes for the RWD model. Same Explorer but with AWD has 23 mpg combined. On the higher end of the scale, we have Platinum trim which comes with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with 365 horsepower. This version has 18 City/24 Highway/20 Combined.

According to Detroit-based manufacturer, one of the biggest customer complaints regarding old Explorer was that it burned too much fuel. The improvements were made and thanks to them, new Explorer can now go 400 miles without a refill. Hybrid version moves this number to 500 miles.

Interior

Every Explorer these days comes with three rows. The second row is a 3-person bench. This means that 2020 Ford Explorer can take up to 7 passengers. More luxury trims offer two captain chairs in the second row which reduces seating to six. According to Blue Oval new Explorer now offers more space for both heads an hips.

While the passengers got the much-needed space thanks to the longer wheelbase Ford had to cut space at places. New Explorer offers less cargo space than it was the case with the previous model.

Technology

If you opt for regularly-packed 2020 Ford Explorer you will receive an 8.0-inch touchscreen for your infotainment system. A 10.1-inch vertically-oriented touchscreen is an optional feature. All models come with Amazon Alexa integration, Apple CarPlay as well as Android Auto. New Explorer offers 4G LTE Wi-Fi for up to 10 devices as standard equipment, while Qi wireless-device charging pad is an option. This SUV comes with four USB ports and three 12-volt outlets and a single 110-volt outlet. Thanks to the FordPass Connect app drivers can now unlock the vehicle with their smartphones.

All traditional gauges are now replaced by a 12.3” digital instrument cluster. In high-end models, you will be able to park your SUV by a push of a button by courtesy of Active Park Assist.

Engine and Transmission

The standard powertrain offered in 2020 Ford Explorer is now a turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost 4-cylinder. This unit replaces the outgoing 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 which is no longer available with this model. This mill is an improvement in every department as it comes with 20 more horsepower. It now boasts 300hp together with 310 lb-ft of torque. This is more power than any of the competitors offer with their V6 powerplants.

Platinum trim goes even further as it offers a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with 365 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. But, don’t be impressed just yet. The best is saved for the end. A sports version of Explorer, the infamous ST has a 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 with4 00 horsepower and 415 pounds of torque. This much power leaves new Explorer ST second only to Dodge Durango SRT in its class. Durango SRT has 6.4-liter V8 mill which is unparalleled in this segment.

Safety features

2020 Ford Explorer offers a variety of safety features which are all packed in Ford’s own Co-Pilot360 safety system. Co-Pilot360 offers a variety of technologies which include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, forward collision warning, and dynamic brake support. It’s also worth mentioning that new Explorer also has automatic headlamps with automatic high beams, a rearview camera, a lane-keeping system, and also a blind-spot system with cross-traffic alert.

Higher-end trims such as Limited, ST and Platinum also come with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+ system which ads more features such as Active Cruise Control, Evasive Steering Assist, Speed Sign recognition, Sirius XM Traffic, and Travel Link.