10 Big Reasons To Date Short Dudes

I was deeply disappointed by the latest poll at Don Q’s Lady Data. According to Don Q’s secret lady spies, 85 percent of women want to date a guy that’s taller than them and 0 percent want to date a guy shorter than them. What? That’s crazy! No love for the shorties?

For all of you shorty-hating ladies out there, I think the 8’1” Sultan of Turkey is still single. I’m sure you’ll find him drop-dead sexy holding that 1,435 pound gingerbread cookie he presented to the Guinness Book of World Records in Norway yesterday.

Here at The Frisky we like all shapes and sizes of gingerbread cookies … er … men. Whether you’re super short or freakishly tall, we don’t discriminate. And in case you needed any extra incentive to go out with that hot, vertically economical guy, here are 10 reasons why you won’t be disappointed.

He’s the cute, smart, funny guy in the room that other women aren’t lining up to talk to. You’ll never have to stand on your tippy toes to kiss him. He’ll go the extra mile in other areas (ahem … the bedroom) to compensate for his height. A smaller frame makes for a bigger-looking wang. If he’s overcome any Napoleonic tendencies and made peace with his height, he’s one of the most confident, secure men around. When you talk at a loud bar, you can actually hear what he’s saying, since his mouth is closer to your ear. Sex standing up will be a breeze. You’ll never have to wear uncomfortable heels again. Break out the flats! Since he’s not a part of what’s considered “traditionally attractive” he’s more accepting of others’ flaws. Because anyone of any height can be an amazing person who treats you the way you deserve to be treated.

Original by Ami Angelowicz