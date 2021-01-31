Ivy Mae Net Worth 2021, Facts, Age, Bio

Ivy Mae may seem like a regular teenage girl, but she is, in fact, an Instagram star as well as a fashion model. Ivy has worked with some famous brands such as Rebel Athletic. She also modeled at New York Fashion Week. Ivy Mae has gained a large number of followers in her Instagram, and she also has many fans subscribed to her Youtube channel.

Read on to find out more information about this young internet celebrity.

Bio and Age

Ivy Mae’s birthday is on the 27 of October 2005, which means she is a Scorpio. Ivy was born in Australia, but not much is known about her family or her educational background. However, we do know that Ivy’s mother works with her on managing her social media career. When she was only six years old, Ivy won a competition for model discovery, which helped launch her career in modeling.

Ivy Mae has blonde hair and blue eyes. Even though she is still very young, Ivy has proven that she has great potential to succeed in the modeling industry. She has been interested in being a part of the modeling world from a very young age. She has been featured in several fashion magazine covers. Furthermore, Ivy is a Cheerleader and an International Fashion Model.

Apart from modeling, Ivy Mae is known as an influencer across several social media platforms. She has more than 200 thousand followers on her Instagram account, in addition to 3.6 thousand subscribers watching her on her Youtube channel.

Ivy Mae Net Worth 2021

Ivy Mae is a fourteen-year-old model who has been staying away from any controversies in her career, which she is focusing on at the moment. As we know, Ivy is earning her proceeds as a social media influencer. As of this year, Ivy Mae’s net worth could be up to 750 thousand dollars.