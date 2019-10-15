10 Sexy Celebs Who Have Rebounded With A Younger Man

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Susan Sarandon and Tim Robbins’ relationship always seemed to attract questions. The longtime couple never married, but they showed that a celebrity power couple could work without drawing Brangelina-like news attention … until recently. The couple announced their split and it appears that Sarandon could be on the rebound with a radically younger man. Robbins himself was 12 years younger than the actress, but maybe she thought he was gettin’ too old—she’s rumored to be dating 31-year-old Jonathan Brinklin, an aspiring filmmaker and ping-pong enthusiast/entrepreneur. Sarandon who has invested in Brinklin’s paddle-happy venture, Spin, stated her relationship with the youngster remains solely (and vaguely) as “business partners and friends.” Uh, funny business? Sarandon has attended several of Brinklin’s star-studded “Naked-Ping-Pong” get-togethers. Hawt. [Huffington Post]

Sarandon is not the first to trade her older husband/boyfriend for a younger model. Here are some other famous (and lucky) ladies who didn’t consider a generational gap to be a dating boundary.

Madonna and Jesus Luz

Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” video has come to life—minus the flaming crosses and gospel choir. She is now dating Jesus, Jesus Luz that is. Luz is a beautiful, blue-eyed, Brazilian model—that’s pretty much everything on the ideal boyfriend checklist right there (minus funny and intelligent). The couple started dating over a year ago, on the tail end of Madonna’s divorce from Guy Ritchie and all that Alex Rodriguez drama, and they have yet to let their 26-year age difference stand in their way. [New York Times]

Janet Jackson and Colin Farrell

Shortly after her seven-year relationship with rapper and producer Jermaine Dupree ended, Jackson was spotted having some lusty lunches with Colin Farrell in Los Angeles. Though nothing may have come out of these rendezvouses, taking a ride on the sexy town bicycle that is Colin Farrell would be a good way to recover from any breakup. Not to mention he is 10 years younger than the legendary pop singer. Go Janet! [Pop Crunch]

Halle Berry and Gabriel Aubry

For some insane reason, singer Eric Benet kept cheating on the stunning goddess that is Halle Berry, which lead to the couple’s 2005 divorce. Shortly after, Berry began dating supermodel Aubry, nine years her junior, after meeting him at a Versace photo shoot. So in the end, Benet got sex rehab and Halle Berry got sex with a supermodel. Karma is a bitch! [People]

Linda Hogan and Charlie Hill

OK, now we’ve crossed into creepier territory. It’s not that Hill is 30 years younger than the former Mrs. Hulk Hogan, or even the fact that the two look scarily related (I’m talking mother-son here)—it’s the fact that Hill is a former classmate of Linda’s children, Nick and Brooke. You’d think that with all the outlandish family drama that Brooke has to put up with, Linda could cut her some slack and date someone who didn’t sit next to her in math class. [Pop Crunch]

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

The classic cougar couple Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher got married in 2005, five years after her split from Bruce Willis. Based on their Twitter talk, it seems that the pair, who have a 15-year age difference, are doing quite well. [People]

Drew Barrymore and Fabrizio Moretti

Barrymore started dating The Strokes drummer shortly after her split from husband and so-called funny man Tom Green. I call it more than a coincidence that the couple, who had a five-year age difference, called it quits after five years of dating. [SPIN]

Vivica A. Fox and 50 Cent

Back in 2003 when everyone (even my mom) knew the lyrics to “In Da Club,” Vivica A. Fox took a visit to the Candy Shop, and came out with 50 Cent. The recently divorced actress appeared with the rapper, nine years her junior, at the event catered to creating entertainment news, the MTV VMAs. Their relationship did not last long. With some experience under her belt, Fox has recently gone on to host the reality show “The Cougar.” [MTV]

Kim Cattrall and Alan Wyse

Cattrall is more like Samantha Jones than I realized. Not only did she co-write the book Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm in 2002 with then-husband Mark Levinson, but shortly after their marriage ended she started dating 28-year-old chef Alan Wyse. But like all of Samantha’s relationships, this too came to an end, in the summer of 2009. [Access Hollywood]

Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer

Maybe the most talked-about cougar relationship in recent years, Aniston and Mayer‘s fling has certainly been a tumultuous one. Between Twitter obsessions, pregnancy rumors, and general chaos, the couple never seemed meant to last. They’ve officially been dunzo since early 2009, a breakup Mayer described as one of the worst times of his life. [New York Daily News]

Original by Kelli Bender