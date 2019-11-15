30 Places To Do It Before You’re 30*

1. The zoo

2. Behind a waterfall

3. Work utility closet

4. Ladies Lounge At Radio City Music Hall

5. In the woods

6. Police mobile unit

7. Kitchen (counter, floor, restaurant, against the refrigerator)

8. On your desk at work

9. Public transportation (bus, subway, taxi, water taxi, ferry, trolley)

10. On the floor

11. On a grand piano (a la Pretty Woman)

12. On a roof

13. Playground (note: not when kids are around, please!)

14. On a boat/dingy/catamaran

15. Golf course at night

16. In a room with mirrors

17. In an airplane restroom

18. On the beach

19. On a bear skin rug (bonus: in front of a roaring fire)

20. In a tent

21. In your childhood bedroom

22. In a body of water (river, lake, creek, ocean, puddle)

23. On the hood of a car

24. In a department store dressing room

25. In an elevator

26. On a staircase

27. On top of the washing machine while it’s running

28. Bar bathroom

29. In your parent’s bed

30. In a field at sunset (bonus: a cornfield or on a barrel of hay)

Original by The Frisky