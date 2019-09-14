33 Make-Out Hot Spots

Our buddies over at Ask Men wrote a lovable little list of the 10 Best Places To Make Out. Aw! They came up with exciting locales like the backseat of a car, a movie theater, and a couple other staples of our hookup queen years. But those guys like women like us because we’ve got lots of imagination. So, let’s get creative, ladies, and show the gents just where we like to get frisky.

At the beach At a red light Sneaking around in the office broom closet [Simcha! Don’t give away our special secret!—Editor] While watching fireworks While waiting for dinner to cook While picnicking In a garden In the rain In the snow Overlooking a bridge Riding in a ski lift Canoeing Sailing Yachting Strolling in a park Under an outdoor gazebo Under a waterfall In a hot tub (so long as it’s not the one from the “Jersey Shore” house) While watching the sun set While watching the sun rise While taking a bath or shower together While slow dancing While holding a bouquet of flowers During a ballad at a concert After she shows you her new haircut When your gal seems nervous When you walk in the door from work Under a full moon Camping in a tent Before the plane takes off Right when you find her in a crowd Up against a wall Splayed across the kitchen counter

I know you’ve got some more sexy ideas. Add your sweet spot in the comments.

Original by Simcha Whitehill