The Best Places To Make Out

Your bed is a logical place to make out. It’s comfortable, it’s private, and if the make-out session leads to sex, there will be no need for awkwardly getting up and walking to another part of the house. It’s no wonder most of us think of our bedrooms when it’s time to get busy. However, if you’ve only ever made out in beds, it’s time to push your boundaries and get frisky out in the world. Here are our top places to make out.

The back seat

Unless your ride is a stretch limo, chances are your back seat isn’t the most comfortable place in the world to make out. The back seat definitely doesn’t make this list because of its comfort factor. No, the reason the back seat is one of the top places to make out is because, no matter how old you are, when you’re getting busy in the back seat, you’ll feel like a carefree teenager again…..

The outdoors

When the weather is right, a quiet spot outside can be among the greatest places to make out — you can simultaneously enjoy nature and each other. Plus, there’s the added thrill of the possibility that someone could walk by at any second…..

Original by AskMen