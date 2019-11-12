6 Places To Never Hit On Someone

Askmen.com recently published a cute, albeit, standard little ditty about hitting on chicks at your high school reunion. The writer thought celebrating the passing years since high school graduation was a perfect opportunity to play catch up and score with all the ladies you wanted to but (because you were a pimple-infested, dork-virgin) never did.

Fair enough, but this had us thinking: What places should you absolutely under no circumstances (well … never say never …) try to get laid?

Are some places off-limits? We sorta think so. While crazier things have happened, the below are probably not the best locations to attempt to score a piece. We’re almost certain there’s a bar somewhere near, so save your dignity, pack it up and head there if you feel the urge.

1.) Funeral

While the death of a loved one doesn’t necessarily turn off one’s genital-functioning, we think it’s just good manners to keep the conversation clean when there’s an open casket. If there’s ever a time and place to strip away the ego and focus one someone else (i.e. the dead), it’s at a funeral. So leave that top-button fastened and focus on the eulogy.

2.) The Gym

Yes, every single one of us has been hit on at the gym. To a slice of the population, a sweaty cesspool of exhausted and sore bodies just spells S-E-X. This may work for some, we’re sure of it, but most people we’ve talked to would rather drop a dumbbell on their foot than make flirty conversation when they have pit stains the size of Texas.

3.) Job Interview

This sounds like a no-brainer, but we’ve heard stories. We don’t care if your interviewer makes Ryan Reynolds or Megan Fox look like Quasimodo, this isn’t the time to be giving sideways glances and half-smiles.

