9 Shocking Statistics About Singles

Last week, I told you some pretty redunkulous wedding day hoopla statistics. But let me tell you, the numbers on unmarried people are even more surprising. I am one and I couldn’t believe ‘em! Check out what the census and other studies have shown about us unwed Americans. Hey, it might help you get your Grandpa to STFU with those spinster jokes!

As of the 2007 census, there are 93 million unmarried Americans. That’s 42 percent of the population. Wow, did that just make anyone else feel like they could be sleeping with a lot more people? All the way back in the 1940s, the number of unmarried women finally surpassed the number of bachelors. Today, 46.6 percent are male and 53.4 percent are female. Boo-yah! Girls rule, boys drool. Almost 40 percent of the single population is divorced, while about 60 percent has never been married before. The jury is in: more people think it’s better to have never loved at all then to have loved and lost. The average American spends most of their life single — battery-operated boyfriends not included in the study. There are more than 56 million American adults who have never been married—22.7 percent of women have never said “I do,” while 29.4 percent of men have never walked down the aisle. Fancy marble offices and free soda in the kitchen aren’t the mark of a business that’s a real money maker; it’s about how the company treats their gay and unmarried employees. Coincidence? We think not! Successful companies are more likely to offer domestic partner benefits. Fifty-one percent percent of Fortune 500 companies offer health benefits, and that number increases to 80 percent in the Fortune 50. As of this century, the majority of households in the U.S. are made up of people living alone. Wow, I don’t know what I’d do without a roommate to split the cable bill with—I wouldn’t have DVR, that’s for sure! The majority of married peeps lived together first. Seventy-five percent of people living with their partners plan on marrying them and 55 percent do get married, but 40 percent break up within five years. So, see, don’t listen to your crazy great aunt—live in “sin” if you want to! Thirty-nine point seven percent of babies are born to unwed mothers, while 41 percent of those women live with the father. But no matter, 100 percent of those babies are loved.

Original by Simcha Whitehill