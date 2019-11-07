How Do You Know When You’re Ready To Vacation Together?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It would be hard to find a more fitting pair than of sex and travel. Here, one adventurer, who has kissed an uncounted number of men who don’t share her zip code, shares her experience combining the two through more than 30 countries.

Having a boyfriend you’ve been on vacation with isn’t the same thing as having a boyfriend. Vacationing together is a serious step, and you need to proceed with caution. It’s kind of like meeting the parents, a move nobody makes on the first date. There’s more to consider than the cost of plane tickets. Of course, a few trial sleepovers can help, but there are other things to consider…

Going Au Natural

Vacation isn’t exactly a seven-day long date where your lip gloss stays on until the end. It’s a series of adventures with absolutely zero alone time to do the things you might normally think of as essential (i.e., straightening your hair). Treating every night out as if it’s still your first date and you’re deciding which outfit to wear isn’t going to fly either. Basically, you will have to make a point to leave your prissy side at home. He’ll come to realize that your lashes aren’t really that long, luscious or black, nor are your breasts as upright and firm as your bra suggests.

Getting To Know His Dark Side

There may be a romantic sunset or two, but there are also sweaty armpits and enraging incidents to bear (airports aren’t pinnacles of relaxation). Besides letting your genuine self shine through (it’s okay to talk about your period), you’ll likely witness the real deal of your new dating partner. Dump him right away if he always walks three steps in front of you holding out a camera. (Just kidding, that’s what my boyfriend does.) But seriously, if you’re not prepared to see the guy’s imperfections or ordinary habits –- skip the vacay and opt for a few more romantic diners.

Becoming A Couple

You don’t have to be in love with a guy to skip town for a few days, but you definitely have to be in some sort of serious like. If you’re not, it will kind of be like hating your college roommate freshman year. More importantly, you don’t want to suffer through a vacation and look like a heartless maneater dumping him upon your return. (Even your friends won’t think it’s cute.) Plus, traveling as a pair automatically gives those around you a reason to bring up the awkward question of honeymoon: Be prepared to crack a causal smile instead of utter a surprised “Ewwww!”

Spending time with someone in a place neither of you lives brings you closer—a lot closer. (On a trip to Croatia, I found out my boyfriend doesn’t ever drink water from the kitchen faucet and was super weirded out.) Nothing is rehearsed and the reactions are genuine. It also sends a sign that you’re serious about getting more serious, so you better be up for that before you hop on that plane.