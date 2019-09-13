5 Cruise Destinations in Croatia You Shouldn’t Miss

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

It’s no secret that Croatia is one of the best cruising destinations in the world. The mystical beaches, the enchanting seas, the clear blue skies, and the fun-loving people make your trip worth remembering for a lifetime. This is the country where the Danube River and the Mediterranean Sea meets. The stone castles, party boats, and turquoise waters make for a perfect cruise trip. So, if you had Croatia in your cruise itinerary Wishlist, here are the top places you must visit:

1. Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik provides the best European coastline you will ever come across. This cruise stretch has plenty of tiny, secluded islands, coves, and the blue waters of the Adriatic Sea. According to seattleyachts.com, if you don’t visit Dubrovnik when in Croatia, your trip isn’t complete yet. Most people rent yachts before starting their Dubrovnik tour. Ideally, you should have at least 8 days to complete this route. Your itinerary should include Dubrovnik, Vis, Split, Biseva Blue Cave, Mljet National Park, Korčula, Bol, and Omiš.

2. Dalmatian Coast

The Dalmatian Coast is home to crystal clear blue sea water with picturesque blue shores. It is as if you enter into a magical destination once you take your yacht to this coast. It is also the place that has some delightful savory wines, magnificent fjords, and the spectacular Palace of Diocletian. If you love to relax and try adventure activities while on vacation, the Dalmatian Coast will provide everything you need. Don’t forget to visit Kotor, Korcula, Hvar, Sibenik, and Rab during your cruise trip. They all come one by one in this route.

3. Montenegro

Want to explore the untouched areas of the Mediterranean? Take a trip to Montenegro, and you will experience what peace looks like. This is one of the most beautiful locations in Croatia that offers pristine beaches, historical gems, and charming villages as you sail from through the coastline. The thundering waterfalls and medieval squares make the perfect combination for an enriching cruise trip to Croatia. Don’t miss out on Trogir and Mljet when on this route.

4. Split

The main attraction of Split is Zlatni Rat, which has the best swimming beach in Croatia. You can stay at your yacht for hours looking into the hills and endless sea ahead even if you don’t want to swim. The Elaphiti Islands, Maharaska, and Pučišća are some of the places that you should keep in your itinerary, especially if you are taking the route from Split to Pučišća.

5. Adriatic delight

Whether you love private yachting or conventional cruising, this place has a harmonious balance between the two. It is a voyage that invites you to the green seas and the enchanting beaches. You will not be able to resist from going into the water once you reach Budva. Take your yacht to Saranda, Antipaxi, and Corfu too.

So, now that you have a list of the top cruise destinations in Croatia get a yacht and set sail. The experience will be out of the world.