Eight Ways To Mark Our Territory

Women have subtle and not-so-subtle ways of letting the rest of the world know their man is taken. These eight ways women mark their territory will save you from wondering how involved a guy is, and if you’re in a relationship already, then you’ve got some work to do.

Quite obvious one—leaving any kind of feminine product—from Tampons to flatirons—at her guy’s home. Giving her guy a framed photo of the two of them for his desk at work. Making subtle changes to her man’s decor, like changing the gender-neutral dish towels to a floral pattern. He, all of a sudden, has tons of toilet paper. His apartment now smells like vanilla, as opposed to gym socks or a dirty trash can. His pet likes to cuddle up to her stuff too. Gives his mom a gift that she actually appreciates and displays in her home. He not only gets bi-weekly manicures but also pedicures.

Original by Annika Harris