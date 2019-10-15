Men Only Need A Millisecond To Decide They Want Us

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A new study shows that dudes only need a millisecond to determine if they want a woman as a potential mate. Translation: they know if they want to sleep with you before you even open your mouth. The study mapped the brain waves of 20 men and women when shown the faces of potential partners of the opposite sex, ranging from ugly to very attractive. The results?

The men were very easily distracted by pics of beautiful women and made snap judgments within a millisecond of seeing her face. Shocker! But scientists say that the results shouldn’t make us think of men as shallow. This is merely an ancient evolutionary reflex of their lizard brains to help them produce lots of children.

A pretty face is, after all, a sign of fertility. Women, on the other hand, proved to be undeterred by the pics of hot men. Why? Because we are looking for other things in a mate like reliability, personality, and ability to commit. Yet another study that proves that men and women are evolutionarily incompatible. [Daily Mail]

Original by Ami Angelowicz