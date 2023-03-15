11 Most Amazing Penises & Jonah Falcon

Men, how do you know you’re well-endowed? Oh, when your penis is mistaken for a weapon of mass destruction. Jonah Falcon, the man presumed to have the world’s largest penis (although Guinness World Records has not been down in his pants to confirm), aroused suspicion at the San Francisco International Airport when passing through security.

Adam's Rechargeable Penis Pump - $79.95 - Bestseller Max Results Pump - $29.99 - Bestseller Hydro7 Water Pump - $119.99 Automatic Smart Pump - $99.95 Replacement Pump Sleeves - $11.95 Pump Up Easier, Bigger, Harder Erections –– Automatically! Bigger Cylinder, Better Handle For Huge Gains! Recommended by the American Pumpers Association Over Twice As Strong As Other Penis Pumps! Gain up to 1-3 inches in length! Build Up Your Staying Power & Size With This Automatic Pump! 2 replacement latex pump sleeves; will fit most pumps. Check Offer Check Offer Check Offer Check Offer Check Offer Adam's Rechargeable Penis Pump - $79.95 - Bestseller Pump Up Easier, Bigger, Harder Erections –– Automatically! Check Offer Max Results Pump - $29.99 - Bestseller Bigger Cylinder, Better Handle For Huge Gains! Recommended by the American Pumpers Association Check Offer Hydro7 Water Pump - $119.99 Over Twice As Strong As Other Penis Pumps! Gain up to 1-3 inches in length! Check Offer Automatic Smart Pump - $99.95 Build Up Your Staying Power & Size With This Automatic Pump! Check Offer Replacement Pump Sleeves - $11.95 2 replacement latex pump sleeves; will fit most pumps. Check Offer

At nine inches flaccid and 13.5 inches at full mast, it’s not surprising that airport security suspected his “very noticeable” bulge might have been an explosive device. “I had my ‘stuff” strapped to the left. I wasn’t erect at the time … One of the guards asked if my pockets were empty and I said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘It’s my d**k.’ He gave me a pat-down … They even put some powder on my pants, probably a test for explosives. I found it amusing,” said the 41-year-old New Yorker. Falcon joked that next time he’s “just going to wear bike shorts” when traveling. Great idea, Jonah! Click on through to see more of the most amazing d**ks that have ever existed. [Mirror UK]

Some men believe that reaching an increase in penis size is actually possible with extensive use of penile pumps [AHCAFR].

However, genetics play a very important role when it comes to actual results. Jonah was just born lucky!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MaleXPills (@malexpills)

Contents



















The 100-Pound Nut

Wesley Warren Jr. made headlines for his unusually large ball. He was trying to raise $1 million to have his 100-pound scrotum removed, which is caused by a condition known scrotal elephantiasis. But when “The Dr. Oz Show” offered to foot the bill for Warren’s ball, he turned them down saying he didn’t want to lose the fame his testicles had earned him. Seems like an odd choice, but it’s his ball and he can do with it what he wants. We wish him luck finding underwear that fit. [Huffington Post]

The Doubled Up Guy

There was a man with two penises. Yeah, you heard that right. Most men ain’t got nothin’ on Juan Baptista dos Santos, who was born in 1863 with a double dong. The dude with diphallia had two penises, three scrota, and, extending from the same area, the third leg with eight toes and two heels. Now that is a lot of junk. Both penises were fully functional; he could urinate from either and get a boner in both simultaneously. Supposedly, Juan was a man of “animal passion,” and “He functionates with both of the penes, finishing with one, then continues with the other.” Sadly, he is no longer with us.

The Endless Erection