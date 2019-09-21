The Top 10 Argument Triggers For Couples

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

According to a new study, bathroom behaviors are to blame for triggering the majority of couples’ average of 312 fights a year, with kitchen cleanliness coming in a close second. If you think couples are fighting—most often on Thursdays at 8:00pm for approximately ten minutes—about meaningful stuff like sex, money, parenting, and core values, think again. The study, aptly conducted by Betterbathrooms.com, found that for the 3,000 adults surveyed, it’s the little things that happen in the potty room, like hair in the shower drain, that cause the biggest fights. I don’t know about you, but hair in the drain really does send me into a rage. I also hate when the toilet paper roll is facing the wrong direction. Purely maddening. After the jump, the top 10 things that set couples off. What little things make you go postal on your SO? Feel free to get them off your chest in the comments.

1. Stubble in the sink. Eww.

2. Dirty marks in the toilet. Are we animals or humans?

3. Flicking TV channels. Just pick one already!

4. Not replacing the toilet roll. It’s just common courtesy.

5. Leaving the seat up. I don’t have a penis.

6. Leaving lights on. If we’re splitting the electric bill, you better turn that s**t off.

7. Leaving dirty cups around the house. Hint: They go in the SINK.

8. Leaving wet towels on the floor/bed. The scent of mildew is not a pleasant one.

9. Hoarding stuff. Please see the show “Hoarders” if further explanation is necessary.

10. Not flushing the toilet. Unless you have agreed upon an “if it’s yellow, let it mellow … if it’s brown, flush it down” policy, you must flush after nature calls.

Original by: Ami Angelowicz