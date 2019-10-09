The Top 10 Online Dating Mistakes Guys Make

Don’t you hate it when you think you meet a great guy online—and then he totally blows it? From moving too fast to giving up TMI, guys aren’t the only ones over-exposing themselves online. If you’re a man, here are a few ways that you can avoid radio silence when courting women through the flaming hoop that is online dating. Read them all after the jump.

1. TMI. We don’t want to know about your ex-wife, your bankruptcy, or your feelings of masculine inadequacy. If you’re neurotic about it, leave it out.

2. Mr. Eager. If you send us an overly long email that sounds overly solicitous, we won’t think you’re interested. We’ll think you’re desperate.

3. Bang-Bang. Make it clear you’re out for a one-night-stand? With few exceptions, we’re happy to show you the door.

4. The Dealbreaker. There’s a difference between knowing what you want and having a list of criteria no woman could meet. Keep it real.

5. Body Obsessed. If you say you won’t date “fatties,” even skinny chicks won’t date you. You’re not a hater. You’re just a …

6. Stalker Boy. Keep emails, calls, and date requests to a minimum. We’ll let you know what we want from you.

7. Material-tastic. We appreciate your toys—your car, your motorcycle, your boat—but we would rather hear about what makes you tick. That we like.

8. Grow Up. Your resume should include something other than trips to Mardi Gras, booze-fueled tales of debauchery, and all the hot girls you dated. We’re looking for love (mostly).

9. The Black Booker. If we want you to have our real email address and our phone number, we’ll let you know. Asking for it right out of the gate creeps us out.

10. Chill Out, Dude. Take it slow. We’re not going anywhere. If what we’re both after is a relationship, let’s take the scenic route to get there.

Original by: The Frisky