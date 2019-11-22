Top Ten Ways Women Take Things Up A Notch

Ask Men U.K. had an interesting article recently on the top ten ways a guy could take a relationship “down a notch” when he doesn’t want to necessarily end it — or, you know, give up regular sex — but just “slow things down a little.” AM tells its readers, “The trick is cooling things down without turning her off” and then gives ten ways to navigate such a “delicate situation.”

They suggest having group dates (10), which will makes things feel “less like you’re in a relationship and more like you’re ‘just hanging out,’” not to introduce her to any of your friends (9) , call less often (7), do it-‘n-dash (2), go on vacation without her (1), and just act like an overall jerk (4).

Call me crazy, but if a guy really wants is a friends-with-benefits relationship, why not just ask for one?

Why go to the big expense of flying to Phoenix alone for the weekend just to prove some point when a conversation would have the same effect? Anyway, we ladies have a few “tricks” of our own. After the jump, the top ten ways we “creatively” take things “up a notch.”

1. Leave a box of tampons in your bathroom

2. Bake a cake for your birthday

3. Change our Facebook status to “in a relationship”

4. Invite you and another couple over for “game night”

5. Give you a nickname on our blog

6. Ask you to go car shopping with us

7. Become Facebook friends with your sister

8. Take you to our cousin’s wedding

9. Buy you a hat from Urban Outfitters

10. Wear one of your shirts to bed

Original by Wendy Atterberry