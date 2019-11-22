The Most Expensive House Repair Projects

As a homeowner, you might be worried that your house has issues that cannot be seen. For example, an unfixed foundation, clogged gutter, or a leaky roof can all have terrible consequences if not taken care of – consequences that can cost you thousands of dollars. The most common way to avoid paying for these repair projects is maintenance. However, not all of us have the time or knowledge to fix these issues, hence, we just leave it and hope that it will magically fix itself. Well, it will not.

If you were wondering what the most expensive home repair projects are, this article might help you with that, so, you might want to check out those areas of your home when you finish reading the text below. Let’s take a closer look:

1. Foundation Renovation

Estimated Repair Cost: $10.000 – $40.000

One of the things that will destroy your foundation is water. It oozes through cement, settles in your basement, and it creates mold. The worst thing water can do to your home is to weaken your foundation which can cause the foundation walls to break, settle, and destroy the rest of your home. Of course, the best way to avoid this is to keep water away from it, however, this can be achieved only when the house is built. The only thing you could do is applying soil to create a slope if you notice standing water at the point where your house meets the ground.

2. Roof Reconstruction

Estimated Repair Cost: $3.000 – $12.000

Your roof is equally important as your foundation – and just like the foundation, it is also prone to leaks and rotting. Missing shingles and leaks can easily be fixed with a couple of hundred dollars, but if there is too much damage or if it is dangerous for you to go up there, you might need to hire a company that will replace your entire roof. You should check the roof condition at least two or three times a year. Look if any shingles are missing, if there are any tears, as well as any other damage that could have occurred. Also, if you have an attic, make sure that you check for any signs of mold, leaks, or moisture.

3. Siding Replacement

Estimated Repair Cost: $10.000 – $15.000

If your house is covered with vinyl, wood, or aluminum siding, water could enter the damaged areas and cause mold, rot, pest invasions, and damages to the interior of your home. It will not be expensive to fix separate panels, but if you allow it to really get damage, the repair price will be quite high. Now, for preventing this, you could inspect the sidings of your home twice a year. Search for holes or cracks, as well as damage around the doors and windows of your home.

4. Replacing the HVAC Unit

Estimated Repair Cost: $4.000 – $8.000

According to the experts from Roseville General Contractor, your heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit (HVAC) will need regular and proper maintenance. Especially if you do not want to pay for expensive repairs or if you want to prevent it from dying entirely. The best way to avoid it from failing is to maintain your units twice a year. Have an expert come to your house to inspect it and maintain it which can include checking the refrigerant levels, clearing out the filter in your AC unit, as well as cleaning dirty coils.

5. Fixing Broken Sewer or Water Lines

Estimated Repair Cost: $1.000 – $5.000

The water and sewer lines below your lawn are what connects your house to the public sewage and water systems. And while your town is responsible for the system, you are responsible for the water and sewer lines on your property. Though it is not really expensive to repair these problems, it will costs you quite a lot to clean up the mess it created. When these lines break, it – in most cases – create underground floods, which means that water will find its way up to your lawn. This will create mud, puddles, and it will definitely ruin your entire backyard. For the lines to be repaired, crews will have to dig up your lawn, and possibly under the trees and driveways of your home. This is what creates an extra cost of a few thousand dollars.

6. Replacing a Deck

Estimated Repair Cost: $7.000 – $10.000

A wooden deck will add market value to your home and it will allow you to have pleasant summer cookouts and evenings. However, if you do not properly maintain it, it could rot away or fall apart. The first thing you will want to do is to regularly clean it. When spring comes, clean the leaves and branches between the boards and polish the boards’ surface with a deck cleaning solution. Once it is dry, make sure that you add either a sealant or a wood stain.

7. Driveway Replacement

Estimated Repair Cost: $5.000 – $10.000

Since driveways are built to withstand vehicles, snow, ice, heat, and rain, it is really not a surprise that it cracks and crumbles from time to time. Although the lowest price for replacing a driveway is around $5.000, do not forget about the additional cost of digging the old one, as well as hauling it away. If you want it to last longer, you should protect it against natural elements that were mentioned before. When it is hot outside, clean it with a mixture of hot water and laundry detergent and once it has dried, add a driveway sealant.

8. Implementing a New Septic System

Estimated Repair Cost: $2.000 – $15.000

If you live in a rural area or if your house was built a long time ago, it is possible that you have a septic tank on your property. Although they work in the same way as your town’s sewage system, it will require additional maintenance. If you do not rain the tank or if you flush harsh chemicals down the drain, you can cause the entire system to fail – and digging the old tank up and adding a new one will break your bank. That is why it is necessary for you to hire an expert that will inspect it at least once a year.

Conclusion

As you can see, all of these home repair projects will be extremely damaging to your finances. That is why you will want to maintain your house properly. And keep in mind, if you cannot do it by yourself, it is better to hire an expert in the field that to create additional problems that could end up costing you even more money.