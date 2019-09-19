3 Back to School Health Tips

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The start of the brand-new school year is the right time to begin new habits focused on health for you and your family. Maybe you’ve allowed some of your child’s good habits to fall by the wayside. Or maybe you’ve discovered some wonderful healthy tips that you’d like to incorporate into their life.

Either way, just know that right now is the ideal time to help your youngsters develop some wonderful back to school health habits this year. They’ll find it easier to make them a regular part of their daily routine as they begin to develop new and exciting habits as they get back into the flow of the school year.

With that said, let’s go over our favorite back to school health tips below.

Tip 1: Schedule an ENT Consultation for Your Child

Children can get sick during the school year. It’s just a fact of life that we all have to deal with. Before you know it, your kid could be suffering from a chronic cough, nasal obstruction, sinusitis, enlarged tonsils, acute or chronic sore throats, acute or chronic ear infections, and more.

Instead of allowing your child to suffer, you can get them the help they need from a qualified professional. And if your kid suffers from anxiety when visiting an ENT specialist, you can help them prepare in advance. According to NorthDallasSent.com, children are more relaxed during a consultation when parents previously explained to them why they are going to see a doctor. When children understand why they are going to a clinic, it eases the whole situation.

Tip 2: Drop the Added Sugar from Their Diet

Believe it or not, one of the latest medical industry trends is to remove or limit the added sugar from a child’s diet. Some parents may think this is cruel and unusual punishment, but it really is the best option to help them live a healthier life.

The American Heart Association thinks so. In fact, they recently recommended limiting the amount of sugar children and teens between ages 2 to 18 ingest each day. Actually, they suggest giving children no more than 6 teaspoons or 25 g each day.

Why the new guidelines? Well, it’ll help improve the child’s diet overall. Plus, when a kid eats lots of food loaded with sugar, they tend to avoid eating healthier food. So by getting rid of the sugary food, you can replace it with healthier options like carrot sticks, celery sticks, apples, oranges, and bananas, and other healthy natural foods.

Tip 3: Remove the Sugary Juices and Swap Them for Whole Fruit

As far as healthy tips for kids are concerned, another great option is to eliminate the sugary juices from their diet and replace them with healthy whole fruits. Just like our last tip – it’s much better to feed your kid tasty whole fruit and eliminate the sugary juices altogether.

Why? Well, whole fruit is filled with healthy fiber and it also contains a large amount of water content. This will keep your kid’s calories low and at a healthy level.

On the flip side, there are lots of sugary and unhealthy calories in artificial or even natural fruit juices. It’s very easy for kids to drink way too many unnecessary calories guzzling down glass after glass of orange juice, apple juice, or any other juice for that matter.

So get rid of the unhealthy calories from your kid’s diet. Have them eat a healthy cup of blueberries or some banana and strawberry slices instead.

Bottom Line

All parents want happier and healthier kids during the upcoming school year. But it’s up to them to set the tone and put their children on the right path. The best way to accomplish this is to use healthy tips and suggestions shared today.

Before long, your youngster will lead a healthier and happier life and experience fewer coughs, colds, and illnesses during the school year. And that’s all we really want, right?