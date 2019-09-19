Five family-friendly Christmas holiday destinations

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Spending the holidays at home can be charming, but for the ultimate in unforgettable experiences, a fantastic family holiday is a way to go, but where should you go? From winter wonderlands through to unseasonal sun, there’s plenty of choices and a perfect destination for everybody, so why not alternate between scorching and snowy every year? The following suggestions should be enough to start you off, regardless of how old everybody in the party is.

Cape Verde

Holiday sun doesn’t get much more beautiful or tempting than it does in Cape Verde, thanks to the scenic archipelago being hot all year round and never feeling too overcrowded. There are many other reasons why it’s such a perfect destination, but you’ll have to search out more information for specifics.

In terms of holiday getaways, younger travelers will enjoy lazing about on pretty beaches, swimming in the warm sea and being on the lookout for turtles and whales, but there’s plenty to keep adults entertained as well. With excellent hiking, plenty of water sports to try and a fantastic mix of cultural heritages influencing the local cuisine, you’ll be spoilt for choice in terms of ways to fill your days. A little island-hopping would let you see as much of the area as possible, and in this neck of the woods, Santa is more likely to be wearing swimming shorts and riding a jet ski than traveling by sleigh.

Finland

Speaking of Santa, no list of family-friendly holiday vacations would be complete without an honorable mention for Finland, home of all things festive and, in December, covered in snow.

Looking as though everywhere has been dusted with glittering icing sugar, Finland is a sweet and unforgettable destination for holiday hijinks, with nature watching, dog sledding, and toboggan racing all being favorite activities. Seeing Santa will be a highlight for younger children, as will running around the ice gallery, but don’t forget to sit and stare at the Northern Lights for a while too. From grotto visits to grappling with your snow boots, there are so many memories to be made in Finland, so don’t forget your camera.

Dubai

The perfect combination of luxurious beach holiday and an urban retreat, Dubai has been careful to cater to its market by remaining upmarket and elegant while also offering something for everybody. From spotlessly clean beaches to exhilarating desert safaris and countless theme parks, travelers of all ages flock to Dubai time and time again, knowing they will never be bored and that there will always be new things to do.

Of course, the warm Dubai weather is one of the most notable draws, and in December you can wave goodbye to base layers and scarves as the temperature is unlikely to drop below 26°C, but don’t forget your sunglasses as there will be 11 hours of gorgeous sunshine to enjoy. If you do neglect to pack your favorite pair of shades, don’t panic, as the shopping in Dubai is world-class and something you have to experience.

Canada

If the holidays aren’t the same for you unless they include a generous dusting of snow, cool weather and coats so thick that you struggle to walk, Canada could be the perfect Christmas getaway.

There are many beautiful cities and towns to explore in Canada, but if you want to embrace the holiday spirit, you’ll struggle to top Quebec for festive cheer. Transformed into a winter wonderland, thanks to a yearly covering of snow and the German Christmas Market that offers a sensory overload, Quebec lingers in the minds of adults and children alike, especially if you really jump in and get involved. Tours of the city and snow-related activities are available in abundance, but even if you just wander the streets, lined with quaint examples of European architecture, sipping on a warm drink, you’ll have an incredible time.

Florida

The ultimate family-friendly vacation destination, Florida is more than just Disney, but during the holidays, you’ll be hard-pressed to want to be anywhere else. With the Magic Castle transformed into a festive spectacle and more holiday-themed activities and merchandise than you can shake a stick at, Walt Disney World in December is an experience that kids and adults alike will never forget.

Pleasantly warm, you’ll find that Florida is a sunnier December option that manages to mix the holiday spirit with warm weather. What’s more, if you’re a theme park fan, the film studios are well worth a visit, too, not to mention Epcot, which hosts a Holidays Around The World exhibit.

Whether you’re looking for a sunny or snowy holiday season getaway, there are plenty of options to choose from, and all of them promise to entertain the whole family while you indulge in the festivities.